US and Australia suspend consular services in Brazil ahead of election citing security concerns

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — U.S. consular services and the Australian embassy in Brazil closed Friday citing security concerns, two days before the country's presidential election , authorities from both countries said.

Also on Friday, Brazil’s federal police said they executed search and seizure warrants in Sao Paulo and the Federal District as part of an investigation into suspected plans that could threaten U.S. diplomatic facilities in Brazil.

Police described the operation as preventive and said it resulted from ongoing cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies. Investigators found no evidence to corroborate the initial reported risks, nor had they identified any suspects as being involved in criminal organizations.

An investigation is ongoing following the seizure of communication equipment, police said.

In a statement dated Thursday, the U.S. Embassy issued a security alert saying it would be suspending consular services at the embassy and consulates starting Friday.

The alert advised U.S. citizens seeking assistance not to visit the embassy, consulates or other diplomatic facilities, and instead contact the appropriate duty officer.

The Australian Embassy in Brasilia also said it was closing on Friday, citing the U.S. alert and advising Australians to avoid U.S. diplomatic facilities.

Asked Friday by The Associated Press about the suspension of consular services in Brazil, the U.S. State Department said it was working closely with its Brazilian counterparts to address security concerns.

U.S. embassies and consulates routinely issue alerts notifying U.S. citizens of threats, events, and changes happening locally, the department said.

Brazilians will vote on Sunday in a high-stakes presidential election. The front-runners are incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro , the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro who is serving a 27-year sentence for attempting a coup.

If neither wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff vote will take place on Oct. 25.

Asked at the White House whether he would be supporting Bolsonaro in the election, U.S. President Donald Trump said: “Well, we’re looking at that whole thing, and we’re watching that election very closely.”

Bolsonaro is a Trump ally .

Matthew Lee and Collin Binkley contributed to this report from Washington.

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