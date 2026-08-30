US forces strike Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in first military action in weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces have struck Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in the first military action in a month, a U.S. official said Sunday.

Semiofficial news outlets in Iran reported sounds of explosions near Larak island on the strait.

Forces with the Revolutionary Guard Corps were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the strait, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail sensitive military movements.

The U.S. military last week completed clearing sea mines from the strait’s international shipping routes.

The Guard in a statement carried by Iran's state broadcaster noted “the martyrdom and injury of several of our fighters and compatriots.”

The statement said the attack will “result in punishment of the aggressor.”

Toropin reported from Nuremberg, Germany.