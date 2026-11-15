US ice dancers Zingas and Kolesnik capture Skate America gold with recast version of iconic 'Bolero'

Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik captured the gold medal at Skate America on Sunday, ushering in the latest generation of U.S. ice dancers with the second-highest score of any couple through the first four Grand Prix events this season.

Even with Kolesnik's stumble in front of the judges during their free dance, Zingas and Kolesnik finished with 201.88 points to out-distance Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud of France and the Czech duo of Katerina Mrazkova and Daniel Mrazek.

The women's free skate later Sunday will wrap up Skate America from Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

The 24-year-old Zingas and the 25-year-old Kolesnik burst onto the scene last season, not only qualifying for the Milan Cortina Olympics but finishing fifth against the strongest field in the sport. They proceeded to finish third at the world championships, taking over as the top U.S. team following the retirement of three-time Olympic medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Now, Zingas and Kolesnik have followed in the footsteps of Chock and Bates by winning Skate America.

The first senior Grand Prix title for the couple makes it 17 of the last 18 for U.S. teams at their home Grand Prix. The streak began with Tanith Belbin and Ben Agosto, who first raised the profile of American ice dancers, and continued with Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Maia and Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and, of course, five titles won by Chock and Bates.

“I think as much as we wanted this, it still feels like a surprise. U.S. ice dance is full of excellence,” Zingas said. “To be on the top of the podium today at Skate America, wearing the United States flag, I feel so proud.”

Zingas and Kolesnik chose a somewhat risky free dance in recasting “Bolero," the 1928 orchestral piece by Maurice Ravel. In ice dance circles, the piece is known for the legendary performance by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics.

Other than Kolesnik's brief stumble, the young Americans certainly did it justice.

Lopareva and Brissaud finished with a season-best 195.28 points, earning a second consecutive silver medal after taking second place at Skate Canada. Mrazkova and Mrazek finished with a personal-best 190.88 for their first senior Grand Prix podium.

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