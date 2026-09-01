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U.S. military says it's hitting targets in Iran as hostilities flare again

US military strikes Iran targets as hostilities flare again; action follows IRGC attacks on shipping and personnel

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U.S. military says it's hitting targets in Iran as hostilities flare again
U.S. military says it's hitting targets in Iran as hostilities flare again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s striking targets in Iran as hostilities flare again after a month without military action.

U.S. Central Command said Tuesday that the strikes “follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region.”

On Sunday, the U.S. military said it struck rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by launching missiles at U.S. sites in Jordan, which were intercepted, while United Arab Emirates said it stopped an Iranian drone over its waters.

President Donald Trump acknowledged Monday that more strikes might be necessary.

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