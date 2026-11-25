Airline and road traffic are ramping up even more on the eve of Thanksgiving on one of the busiest travel days in the U.S., with rain storms expected on the East Coast, snow in the nation's mid-section, coastal flooding in the West and lingering worries about technology failures.

Travelers at some airports took to social media to report long security-check lines on Wednesday morning. Some of the longest wait times were 81 minutes at Miami International Airport and around 40 minutes at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Portland International Airport in Oregon, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA expected to screen about 17.6 million passengers between Tuesday and Monday.

Terri Zimmerman said she waited in the security line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for nearly an hour early Wednesday morning before boarding a flight to Tallahassee to see relatives for the holiday.

“I was just surprised when we walked in to see that kind of line,” said Zimmerman, 71, a retiree from Deerfield Beach, Florida. "It was 5 a.m. in the morning. I thought we’d be like the first flight out and there wouldn’t be anybody there, but the place was packed.”

Zimmerman and scores of other South Florida travelers trudged through heavy rains that sparked concerns about more flooding in the Sunshine State.

AAA projected that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) between Tuesday and Monday, including nearly 73 million on the roads and nearly 6 million in the air. Another 2.6 million people were expected to take buses, trains and cruises.

The flight-tracking service FlightAware reported 31 flight cancelations and more than 1,100 delays in the U.S. on Wednesday morning.

For Tracy VanLeuven Miller, an early morning flight out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Atlanta did the trick Wednesday. It was the first time she had ever flown to see family for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. She sailed through baggage check and the TSA in less than 10 minutes, adding online, “Now I’m ready for a Mimosa!”

“As a military spouse (now retired), my family always traveled by car due to affordability,” she told The Associated Press via social media. “I decided to try air travel this year after a long, grueling road trip last year from northern Virginia to Atlanta. Since I’m traveling solo this year, I decided to fly, using points to absorb some of the crazy expensive plane ticket.”

For people on the road, bad weather was shaping up to be a challenge in parts of the country.

A major storm developing along the Eastern Seaboard could bring heavy rain, coastal flooding, high winds and power outages to the Carolinas on Wednesday and the northern Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thanksgiving, the National Weather Service said. Wind gusts could hit 50 mph (80 kph) along the Interstate 95 corridor. The weather service posted wind advisories from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England.

Heavy rain was falling Wednesday morning in parts of Florida, the Carolinas, Mississippi and western Washington state.

Winter storm warnings and watches were posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois, with up to 9 inches (23 centimeters) of snow expected in the St. Louis area.

And king tides were continuing on the West Coast, with coastal flood warnings issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area to the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Travelers were also hoping to avoid new tech and system failures like the ones that upended airlines this month, including the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years caused by a Federal Aviation Administration network malfunction. Within the past week, both United Airlines and Delta Air Lines saw their own outages, leading to hundreds of flight delays.

Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut. Associated Press writer Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed.