USA Basketball has announced its latest roster for World Cup qualifying games that will be played later this month, with the Americans on the verge of clinching a spot in FIBA's biggest tournament.

The Americans picked Josiah Allick, Mark Armstrong, Buddy Boeheim, Pedro Bradshaw, Jalen Crutcher, Hunter Dickinson, Tim Frazier, Haywood Highsmith, Dillon Jones, Kylor Kelley, Eli Pemberton and Cole Swider to play in the two-game window, which starts Nov. 27 at Brazil and continues Nov. 30 at Colombia.

Of those, eight players have NBA regular-season experience — led by Frazier and Highsmith, who have combined for more than 500 games and 9,000 minutes played in that league.

Bradshaw, Crutcher, Highsmith, Pemberton, Jones and Swider have competed in past World Cup qualifying windows. Dickinson was a participant in multiple USA Basketball junior camps, while Armstrong played for two USA junior national teams.

Allick, Boeheim, Frazier and Kelley are set to make their USA Basketball debuts.

This is the fifth two-game window of qualifying for the U.S., which is among 12 teams left in the race for seven berths that will be allocated to countries from the FIBA Americas region for next year's World Cup — which is set to be played in Doha, Qatar.

A total of 32 teams make the World Cup field. World Cup finishes will determine seven of the 12 spots in the men's basketball field for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics; four others will be earned in qualifying tournaments. The other spot automatically goes to the U.S. as the host nation.

Terry Stotts, a former NBA head coach, will coach the U.S. in the November games, his second consecutive qualifying window in that role. He will be assisted by Clay Moser, Chris Demarco and Henry Domercant.

The U.S. is 7-1 in qualifying and sits atop Group E ahead of Brazil (6-2), Dominican Republic (6-2), Mexico (5-3), Colombia (3-5) and Chile (2-6). The top three teams in that group are guaranteed a spot in the World Cup field, meaning the Americans could clinch this month — possibly with as little as one win in the two games.

The final two-game window of qualifying games will be played in February in California.

See AP’s full sports coverage here