USC looks to rebound from last season’s skid behind 5-star recruit Christian Collins

Southern California (18-14, 7-13 Big Ten)

The Trojans began last season with an 8-0 record, including their first-ever Maui Invitational title, and ended it with an eight-game losing streak. In between were a rash of injuries. Coach Eric Musselman figures to turn things around after landing one of the nation's top recruiting classes, led by local big man Christian Collins.

Players to watch

Collins, the five-star prospect, has the potential to be a standout from the start, similar to one-and-done Evan Mobley in 2021. Senior Rodney Rice and sophomore Alijah Arenas, both of whom were injured last season, will get to share the court for the first time. Rice can score, rebound and defend, while Arenas is an explosive scorer. Junior Jacob Cofie will anchor the frontcourt.

Departures and arrivals

Leading scorer Chad Baker-Mazara was dismissed from the team late last season. In September, he sued USC and Musselman, alleging the coach wanted to avoid paying him the remainder of his NIL contract with the school. ... Ezra Ausar left early for the NBA draft. ... Joining Collins in the freshmen class are twin towers Adonis and Darius Ratliff, sons of three-time NBA shot-blocking leader Theo Ratliff. ... Transfers Isaac Bruns (South Dakota), Jalen Cox (Colgate), Jadis Jones (Lindenwood) and KJ Lewis (Georgetown) were proven offensive threats at their previous schools.

Top games

The 21st-ranked Trojans open on Nov. 2 against Milwaukee. The most notable non-conference game is at Texas Tech on Dec. 13. They open Big Ten play on Dec. 2 against Washington, host Michigan State on Jan. 12, visit Illinois on Jan. 27 and play crosstown rival UCLA on Feb. 13 and March 6.

Facts and figures

The Trojans have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2023 under then-coach Andy Enfield. ... Musselman previously coached twins when he was at Nevada and Cody and Caleb Martin led the school to the NCAAs. ... The Trojans averaged 78.6 points per game last season (seventh in the Big Ten). ... Arenas and Cofie are the only two returning starters. ... Six different perimeter players averaged double-figure scoring last season.

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