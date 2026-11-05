Utah Tech takes down Grace 103-52

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Christian Gibson scored 17 points as Utah Tech beat Grace U 103-52 on Wednesday.

Gibson also contributed eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (1-1). Aris Rodriguez scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 11 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Ethan Potter shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Noah Charles led the way for the Talons with 15 points. Grace also got 11 points and two blocks from Nehemiah Johnson.

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Utah Tech plays Tuesday against Utah State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.