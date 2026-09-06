Vanderbilt opens with 28-9 win over Austin Peay with lightning ending game early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blaze Berlowitz threw for 149 yards and ran for 45 yards and a touchdown as Vanderbilt beat Austin Peay 28-9 in the Commodores' season opener Saturday night that ended with 2:16 left after lightning near the stadium stopped play.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and Austin Peay coach Jeff Faris huddled with the referees and officials on the field. Then the public announcer said the game was over with the stands mostly emptied before fireworks went off.

Berlowitz made the first start of his career with some of the biggest cheers were reserved for freshman quarterback Jared Curtis, who flipped his commitment from Georgia last December. Curtis made his debut just before halftime and finished up in the fourth quarter after Vanderbilt went up 28-9.

Brock Taylor kicked two field goals, his second from 37 yards putting Vanderbilt ahead to stay at 8-6 in the second quarter. Martel Hight returned a blocked extra point for a 2-point conversion, and Sedrick Alexander ran for 60 yards and an 18-yard TD.

Josiah Broxton returned a rushed punt after a high snap 27 yards for a TD to pad Vanderbilt's lead to start the fourth quarter.

Chris Parson threw for 116 yards and a TD to Denver Harper giving the FCS-level Governors (1-1) a 6-5 lead in the first quarter. Hamilton DiBoyan also added a 51-yard field goal.

Curtis showed off his strong arm on his first play, a 17-yard pass to Ja'Cory Thomas. He finished 7 of 9 for 60 yards passing and ran three times for 22 yards.

The Takeaway

Austin Peay: The Governors struggled to protect Parson giving up five sacks. They at least didn't hurt themselves with only two penalties.

Vanderbilt: Coach Clark Lea will have plenty to clean up after nine penalties for 73 yards. A holding call that wiped out Alexander's 6-yard TD run forced the Commodores to settle for a field goal on the opening drive. A personal foul on Hight came a play before Austin Peay's lone TD.

Up next

Austin Peay hosts Morehead State on Saturday.

Vanderbilt hosts Delaware on Saturday.

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