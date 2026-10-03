Vanderbilt QB Jared Curtis ruled out as a game-time decision vs. Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis was ruled out with an undisclosed injury ahead of the Commodores' Week 5 matchup vs. No. 2 Georgia.

Curtis was initially listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report before shifting to a game-time decision on Saturday. He was seen running and stretching alongside a trainer before the game.

“He’s banged up," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said Thursday. “He’s not been able to be full go in practice. So I think this has been about the injury report is there for a reason and we want to honor that."

Curtis, a five-star recruit from Nashville, originally committed to Georgia before a last-minute flip to Vanderbilt.

Curtis started the past two games and appeared in all four outings for the Commodores. He has completed 63 of 98 throws for 746 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 133 yards and two scores.

Senior quarterback Blaze Berlowitz will start for Vanderbilt instead. It's his third start of the season. He is 14 of 25 for 178 yards and rushed for 50 yards and a score in two games played.

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