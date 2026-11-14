Vasser’s triple-double leads Eastern Kentucky past Kentucky State 106-59

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Drae Vasser had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and 10 steals in Eastern Kentucky’s 106-59 victory over Kentucky State on Friday. Josh Lowe scored 12 points and Austin Ball had 11 for the Colonels (3-1).

Terin Wofford finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Thorobreds.

Isaiah Cozart : Isaiah Cozart had the only other triple-double in Colonels history with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 blocks in a 2023 game against Troy.

Up next

Up next for Eastern Kentucky is a Monday matchup with Kent State on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.