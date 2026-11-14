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Vasser’s triple-double leads Eastern Kentucky past Kentucky State 106-59
Eastern Kentucky defeated Kentucky State by forty-seven points; a team player achieved a rare triple-double performance
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LA NACION
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Drae Vasser had a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists and 10 steals in Eastern Kentucky’s 106-59 victory over Kentucky State on Friday. Josh Lowe scored 12 points and Austin Ball had 11 for the Colonels (3-1).
Terin Wofford finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Thorobreds.
Isaiah Cozart : Isaiah Cozart had the only other triple-double in Colonels history with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 blocks in a 2023 game against Troy.
Up next
Up next for Eastern Kentucky is a Monday matchup with Kent State on the road.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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