Vernell Brown III scores on consecutive punt returns to help Florida top Campbell 52-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Vernell Brown III scored three touchdowns in a decisive second quarter, including on consecutive punt returns , and Florida handled lower-division Campbell 52-3 on Saturday to start 2-0 for the first time since 2020.

Brown finished with a career-high 262 all-purpose yards and dazzled the sold-out Swamp with the kind of special teams plays that were mostly missing during former coach Billy Napier’s lackluster tenure.

The sophomore from Tampa became the first Florida player since Jacquez Green in 1996 to return two punts for touchdowns in the same game. Green also accomplished the feat on back-to-back returns.

The Gators had plenty of other standouts in their final tuneup before beginning Southeastern Conference play at Auburn.

Jadan Baugh ran 14 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 75-yarder . Aaron Philo completed 16 of 21 passes for 242 yards and two TDs. He also ran for a score. Dallas Wilson chipped in five receptions for 104 yards and a TD.

But no one topped Brown’s night.

His first punt return covered 64 yards. He ducked under one would-be tackler and juked another before slipping through a hole and outrunning everyone else to the end zone. He created so much separation that he was able to slow down and high-five teammate Bailey Stockton at the 5-yard line.

It was Florida’s first punt return for a touchdown since Kadarius Toney against Kentucky in 2020.

Brown’s second one was less dramatic but equally effective. He started up the middle, cut right and found open space down the sideline for 70 yards.

Campbell (2-1) kept kicking to Brown, too. He had a 48-yard return negated by a penalty and then added a 37-yarder. He finished with 219 yards on four returns and caught three passes for 43 yards, including a 14-yard TD reception on a shovel pass that made it 38-3.

The Gators scored 35 points in the second quarter and led 45-3 at the break.

Kamden Sixkiller completed 16 of 30 passes for 127 yards for the Camels before giving way to Grayson Harvey. Sixkiller was sacked twice.

The takeaway

Campbell: The Camels will receive $525,000 for making the trip to Gainesville. The payday game will help finance the entire athletic program. Campbell probably should have taken a picture of the scoreboard after an impressive opening drive that ended with a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Florida: Coach Jon Sumrall broke the school record for points in his first two games. Jim McElwain set the previous mark in 2015, when the Gators scored 92 points in their first two outings. Sumrall’s team scored a combined 118 points against Florida Atlantic and Campbell.

Missing men

Florida played without receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (left ankle) and defensive end Emmanuel Oyebadejo (left ankle). Both wore walking boots during the game and could return in time for next week’s SEC opener.

Up next

Campbell hosts North Carolina A&T next Saturday.

Florida plays at Auburn next Saturday.

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