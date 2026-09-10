Victor Mesa Jr. hits homer in support of Jax as Rays top Braves 7-2 in matchup of first-place teams

ATLANTA (AP) — Victor Mesa Jr. had two hits, including a home run, Griffin Jax gave up only two hits and one run in five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Wednesday night to clinch the series win in the matchup of division leaders.

Including a 7-1 win on Tuesday night, the Rays have outscored the Braves 14-3 in the first two games of the three-game series.

AL East-leading Tampa Bay hit four homers in Tuesday night's win. Mesa's homer was the Rays' only extra-base hit on Wednesday night, but Tampa Bay outhit Atlanta 10-3 and added three steals. Jorge Mateo had a two-run single in a three-run second inning.

Drake Baldwin's homer in the fourth was the only run allowed by Jax (7-10).

The Rays remained four games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East with a magic number of four to clinch their first postseason berth since 2023. The Braves saw their NL East lead over Philadelphia reduced to three games.

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López (4-4) allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first appearance since July 26.

López was reinstated from the injured list after missing 34 games with left knee inflammation. Right-hander Elieser Hernández was designated for assignment, left-hander Bailey Falter was recalled and right-hander Bryce Elder was placed on the 15-day injured list following right knee surgery on Tuesday.

Falter pitched two perfect innings with one strikeout.

Up next

Braves LHP Martín Pérez (8-9, 3.25) is scheduled to face Rays RHP Nick Martinez (14-4, 3.04) in Thursday's final game of the series.

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