When Brock Purdy last walked off the field after playing Minnesota in 2024 , he sought out Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores an complimented him on his “crazy” scheme.

Flores has dialed it up even more in the two years since that game, setting up one of the most intriguing matchups of the season when the Vikings (7-2) take on the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) on Sunday night in Mexico City in a matchup of the game's most efficient offense against the league's fiercest defense.

“He’s more unique than all the other 31 guys,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Flores' heavy blitz packages. “He’s the one guy who commits to this and it’s not just a fad for these nine games or whatever. He’s been doing it his whole time in Minnesota. He did the same thing in Miami. He’s as good as it gets at that stuff. ... They put so much pressure on the quarterback, the play-caller, the O-Line, the receivers, on everybody.”

The Vikings have been dominant defensively with 37 sacks and 17 takeaways, becoming the first team to reach those marks in the first nine games since Tampa Bay in 2000.

Minnesota has allowed 23 points or fewer in every game this season and leads the league in points per game allowed (14), passer rating allowed (69.5) and ranks second in yards per play allowed (4.55).

San Francisco is at the top of the rankings when it comes to offense after putting up 584 yards and three touchdowns of at least 65 yards in a 46-40 win at Dallas last week .

The Niners are second in the league in scoring (31.2 points per game) and rank first in yards per play (6.66) with an intricate offense coached by Shanahan, expertly run by Purdy and featuring dynamic playmakers such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Flores said the Niners are “elite” at almost everything on offense and facing Shanahan will offer a stiff challenge.

“Where do I start? Everything is high level,” he said. “It’s thought out. There’s a rhyme and reason behind it all. There’s complementary plays. ‘Oh, you think I’ve got something? No, I don’t.’ ... He’s done a great job for a long, long time, and they’ve got a lot of great players. But we’ve got to play well. It makes you play honest.”

Need to know

Minnesota (7-2) vs. San Francisco (8-1) in Mexico City

When/where to watch: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC.

Latest odds: 49ers by 3.

Against the spread: Vikings 6-3; 49ers 5-4.

Last week: Vikings beat Green Bay 30-10; 49ers beat Dallas 46-40.

Last meeting: Vikings beat 49ers 23-17 on Sept. 15, 2024, in Minneapolis.

Series record: Tied 25-25-1.

Matchup to watch

Vikings blitzes against Purdy. Minnesota blitzes at the highest rate in the league at 72% according to NFL NextGen stats, more than double the league average. No QB has handled the blitz as well as Purdy, who is 41 for 58 for 728 yards, 11 TDs, one INT and a 145.5 passer rating when blitzed, according to Sportradar. He has been sacked nine times for the fourth-highest rate when blitzed.

Stats and stuff

— The Vikings are 5-1 in international games, while the 49ers are 4-1, including a win in Week 1 against the Rams in Australia. San Francisco has split two games in Mexico, losing to Arizona in 2005 and beating the Cardinals in 2022.

— San Francisco is scoring TDs on 82.8% of red zone drives for the highest rate of any offense since at least 2000. Minnesota is allowing TDs on 25% of red zone drives for the lowest rate of any defense since at least 2000.

— Vikings QB Kirk Cousins will start against the 49ers for the second time in three weeks after being acquired in a trade from Las Vegas. This will be the 10th time a QB started against the same opponent for two different teams in a season. Cousins was 22 for 32 for 212 yards, one TD and three INTs against San Francisco in a Week 9 loss.

— The Vikings are allowing a 69.5 passer rating this season. The only team this decade to finish a season below 70 was Buffalo in 2021 at 65.3.

— Minnesota's Andrew Van Ginkel (8 1/2) and Dallas Turner (8) both rank in the top five in the NFL in sacks.

— San Francisco has 2,662 yards from scrimmage and 30 TDs from players age 30 or older. That’s more than double the next highest in yards (Ravens, 1,172) and TDs (Ravens, 13).

— McCaffrey is tied for the league lead with 13 TDs this season and is the fifth RB ever with at least six seasons with 12 or more TDs.

— The 49ers have had at least 190 yards rushing in back-to-back games for the first time since the final two games of 2014.

— The 49ers lead the NFL by converting 52% of third downs.

AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report

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