Vikings are undefeated despite an out-of-sync offense, carrying confidence they will 'ascend'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The story of the start of the season for the Minnesota Vikings has been clear: win with a dominant defense, supplement with superb special teams and survive another unstable performance by a sputtering offense.

At some point soon, staying undefeated will require quarterback Kyler Murray to find a rhythm and direct a productive downfield passing attack. Even if this level of success by their teammates on the other side of the ball — and with the in-between phase of the game — is ultimately unsustainable? The Vikings are still confident they've got a group that can score, even if their early performance has concerningly looked more like 2025 than 2024.

The Vikings have won three straight games with fewer than 250 total yards gained in each of them, just the fourth team in the NFL since at least 1950 to accomplish that, according to Sportradar research. The others were Tampa Bay in 1999 from Weeks 11-13, Minnesota in 1969 from Weeks 11-13, and Cleveland in 1957 from Weeks 1-3.

Their latest slog was a 23-16 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores dialed up another effective plan that produced six sacks, two interceptions and only one touchdown allowed. The special teams units did more than their share, too, starting with Myles Price and his 86-yard punt return for a touchdown. Fill-in punter Johnny Hekker landed two of his eight punts inside the 20-yard line and averaged 46.5 yards per attempt while keeping the holding operation on track for Will Reichard, who made all three of his field-goal tries including from 54 and 56 yards.

Murray, in his first game back from a concussion, was just 15 for 29 for 168 yards and one interception off a batted ball at the line that first bounced off Vikings center Blake Brandel. He had to play without wide receiver Justin Jefferson for most of the game, though, after an early ankle injury. Running back Jordan Mason remains out with a broken thumb, too, and the Vikings averaged only 3.4 yards over 23 rushes against a stout defensive front.

“We’re going to ascend as an offense. I do believe that. I believe in our guys,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “I believe in where we can get to as a team, and I just love the fact that collectively we’re able to come together and find a way to win football games during a time that I didn’t expect early on in the season.”

What's working

The pass rush the Vikings have consistently generated with their scheme, calls and talent on defense has been remarkable, helping them fluster three straight formidable quarterbacks in Jordan Love, Caleb Williams and Baker Mayfield. Minnesota leads the NFL in sacks per pass attempt with a rate of 12.3%.

What needs help

The Vikings have the second-worst third down conversion rate in the league (30.2%), ahead of only Green Bay, after going just 2 for 15 on Sunday.

Stock up

WR Jordan Addison. After a quiet start with only two catches for 21 yards over the first two games, the fourth-year player produced the highlight of the afternoon for the offense with a twisting catch late in the second quarter at the goal line for a 41-yard touchdown. He had five receptions for 90 yards.

Stock down

TE T.J. Hockenson. The eighth-year veteran who took a pay cut to return in 2026 had just two catches for 11 yards at Tampa Bay. He's averaging 8.4 yards per reception, which would be a career low for a full season.

Injury report

The Vikings got good news on Jefferson's right ankle , which he sprained beneath the weight of a Buccaneers player after just seven snaps. O'Connell said Jefferson avoided a long-term injury and did not rule him out of playing this week.

On the downside, TE Josh Oliver tore his biceps and will need surgery. Rookie CB Charles Demmings, who has played on special teams, has a hamstring strain and will also be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Key number

1 — Among the 327 teams to start a season 3-0 since 1939, according to Sportradar research, only one has been outgained by more than the Vikings this season and their per-game average deficit of 81.3 yards. The Seattle Seahawks had an average margin of 89.3 yards fewer than their opponents over their first three games in 2020. The Seahawks finished with an average deficit of 12.1 yards per game with a 12-4 record that season.

Up next

The Vikings return home in Week 4 to host the reeling Miami Dolphins , one of five teams in the league who have started 0-3. They lost star running back De'Von Achane to a torn ACL in their loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

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