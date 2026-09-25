Vikings' Kyler Murray is grateful he's back from his concussion without much time lost

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kyler Murray could hardly believe his bad luck, forced out of his first game with the Minnesota Vikings after just 11 snaps when he tried to end a run with a slide only to sustain a blow to the side of his head.

His first pass, an ill-advised heave into double coverage after a protection breakdown, had been intercepted.

“You couldn't draw it up any worse, probably,” Murray said. “I just felt like I didn’t even get to get in the game.”

Fortunately for the Vikings, he bounced back quickly. Murray didn't clear the concussion protocol in time to play last week at Chicago, but he'll be on the field on Sunday at Tampa Bay .

“I’m blessed. I’m healthy. I’m excited about not only this week,” Murray said, “but the future.”

Thanks to backup Carson Wentz and the brilliance of the Vikings' defense , Murray is returning to an undefeated team.

“As a competitor I wanted to play last week, but I understand what the protocol is and how everything shakes out,” Murray said after practice on Thursday in his first public remarks since the injury. “I’m thankful that we’re 2-0. Shoutout to Carson, coming in and doing a great job. I couldn’t be happier for him and this team.”

Coach Kevin O'Connell said he thought Murray stood to benefit from watching Wentz play such a steady game without trying to force throws that weren't there, making a point to mention that Murray's interception in the opener came after an unacceptably poor decision.

“We haven’t turned it over since. My expectation is we’re going to protect the football and play our role offensively while continuing to grow and look like the offense we know that we can become,” O'Connell said.

Murray said the only other concussion he's had in his career came in 2015, late in his freshman year at Texas A&M when he tried to slide at the end of a run against Auburn.

“I played the next week,” said Murray, who transferred to Oklahoma and won the Heisman Trophy in 2018. “Times were different.”

Murray wasn't upset at the Packers defenders who brought him down. Lukas Van Ness grabbed him from behind and Javon Bullard lowered his shoulder to Murray's helmet as he ducked down.

“You chart it to the game. I don’t judge anybody over there for anything that happened,” Murray said. “We play a violent, dangerous game, and that’s just part of it.”

Jones makes progress, but the Vikings might need a new punter this week

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) took part in practice on a limited basis on Thursday, a promising sign for Murray and the offense with Jordan Mason (thumb) out for at least three more games. Backup Deejay Dallas (toe) did limited work on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rookie punter Brett Thorson, however, has not practiced this week after straining his hamstring in the rain last week at Chicago. The Vikings signed 15-year veteran Johnny Hekker to the practice squad so they can elevate him as needed.

Thorson beat out Hekker, a four-time Pro Bowl pick, in training camp. Hekker thus gives the Vikings confidence that not only the punting would be fine but the holding operation for kicker Will Reichard would be a smooth transition if Thorson is inactive.

“That’s part of the decision obviously of anybody you bring in,” O'Connell said. “It’s not just about the punt. It’s about Will and making sure we don’t end up having a two-part process where we’re needing to find consistency because Will’s been fantastic.”

The offense will also have Jauan Jennings back after he missed the last game for personal reasons. He’s an experienced wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and one of the team’s best run blockers.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here