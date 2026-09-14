Vikings' plan for better QB depth and stronger running game comes in handy in season-opening win

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The inconsistency, inexperience and injuries the Minnesota Vikings endured with their quarterbacks last season dragged down the entire operation, and coach Kevin O'Connell was determined to avoid a repeat.

The Vikings took significant steps toward improving their running game . They also did everything they could under the salary cap to strengthen the depth chart at the most vital position. Bringing in Kyler Murray to compete with J.J. McCarthy was one move, and bringing back Carson Wentz was the other.

When Murray was sidelined by a concussion in the first quarter of the season opener, Wentz — named the backup over McCarthy before the season — stepped in and helped the Vikings rally past Green Bay . A reliable 11-year veteran who could play well in relief and a commitment by the lead play-caller to stick with the runs even when they weren't yielding much proved to be a winning combination for the Vikings, prompting a candid reflection from O'Connell in his postgame remarks.

Over the 2023 and 2025 seasons, the Vikings went a combined 16-18 and used seven starting quarterbacks. In 2022 (Kirk Cousins) and 2024 (Sam Darnold), they had one starter for all 17 games and finished a combined 27-7.

“In some of the adversity, I don’t think I’ve coached very well, trying to maybe worry about the stat sheet, trying to maybe worry about what it’s going to look like when you pick up the paper, statistically,” O'Connell said. “Are people going to think you’re a good coach? It’s about winning, and that’s where I think the growth is along the way.”

O'Connell was at his play-calling best in the second half. Wentz found Justin Jefferson open on a jet motion to the flat for a short touchdown pass after a fake toss to the left. He also utilized his tight ends over the middle, hitting T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver for a total of six completions for 68 yards.

“I’m confident in what I bring to the table,” Wentz said. “I’m kind of the old guy in that huddle, so that’s what I’m called to do. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I believe coaches believe in me to put me out there.”

What's working

The defense kept Jordan Love and the Packers from converting third downs nine times in 12 situations and denied both fourth-down attempts.

What needs help

That same defense was frequently vulnerable on early downs, allowing seven completions of 20-plus yards and three that topped 40 yards, including an 81-yard catch-and-run by Christian Watson in the first quarter. Some of the holes in the secondary were products of the relentless blitzes sent by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but there were clearly a few coverage gaffes at work, too.

Stock up

Edge rusher Dallas Turner started his third season with a flourish, tallying seven hits on Love, one sack and one forced fumble. The NFL's NextGen Stats credited Turner with 10 quarterback pressures.

Stock down

Theo Jackson's starting spot at safety appears tenuous with the return of Harrison Smith . The fifth-year player was beaten by Watson for a touchdown catch with 14 seconds left before halftime with a technique mistake that allowed Watson to release past him on a corner route. Smith played a little more than one-third of the snaps in the first game of his ramp-up after signing right before the start of the regular season. The Vikings also have rookies Jacob Thomas and Jakobe Thomas waiting in the wings behind Jackson.

Key injuries

Murray's condition will be the biggest story of the week for the Vikings, but their injury report beyond that was promising. Running back Jordan Mason was getting precautionary X-rays on a sore thumb.

Key numbers

587 — Jefferson matched Randy Moss for second place in franchise history in career receptions.

5 — The Vikings have beaten the Packers at home in five of the last six years. Over those five victories at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jefferson has six touchdowns and 638 yards on 41 catches.

Up next

Flores will have his hands full again this week at Chicago, facing a Bears offense that put up 59 points against Carolina.

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