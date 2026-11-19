DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Vincent Kompany says he is back in good health as he returns as Bayern Munich coach after a “very intense” few weeks as he recovered from a sudden collapse at training. At times, he added, it was even fun.

Kompany was hospitalized after collapsing at a reserve team training session on Oct. 23 and missed five Bayern games as he was treated for meningeal irritation , an inflammation of the tissue around the brain or spinal cord. He also sustained shoulder injuries in the fall, which left young players on the reserve team so shocked their next game had to be called off.

He's making his comeback on Friday when Bayern hosts Cologne in the Bundesliga, Kompany's first game as coach since Oct. 21 and a 2-2 draw with Arsenal .

“I was grateful for the support. It was very intense," Kompany said on Thursday. "At the time, it was a new experience. Looking back, everything went perfectly. I received immediate support from the club and from the doctors. I’m very grateful.”

He added: “I’m in very good health. We’ve done lots of tests, all of which have come back clear.”

Kompany said the incident prompted him to think differently about his health and that he “perhaps didn't listen closely” enough to his body when he returned for the Arsenal game despite having battled a viral infection that week.

Kompany said he had fun watching his team from a “fascinating” new perspective as assistant coach Aaron Danks went five games unbeaten in his absence. Bayern's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid this month “was one of the finest moments of my coaching career, even though I wasn’t there,” he said.

The Belgian added he was heartened by the response from his fellow coaches, without naming any names.

“We are so competitive against each other all the time,” Kompany said, “but I think that nearly every coach got in touch and that’s maybe one of the beautiful things of this game as well that maybe people don’t know about. It doesn’t matter if we had an argument or disagreed, they got in touch.”

Bayern leads the Bundesliga, level on points with Borussia Dortmund, ahead of playing 15th-place Cologne on Friday.

While Kompany was recovering, first in hospital and then at home, the club had a policy of keeping him out of game decisions to allow him to focus on his health.

“I’m coming off the longest holidays I ever had, it’s been the longest international break I ever had," Kompany said. “It happened, it can happen to everyone, but you can learn from it."

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