Virginia Tech turns to James Franklin in its bid to elevate football back to Beamer Era success

Virginia Tech

2025 record: 3-9

Expectations

Things unraveled quickly last year, both for Virginia Tech and James Franklin back at Penn State.

The Hokies started 0-3, leading to the quick firing of Brent Pry . And Franklin found himself out of a job when a team that had been to the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2024 and opened with a No. 2 ranking in 2025 started 3-3. Virginia Tech hired Franklin by Thanksgiving .

It offered a marriage of a successful coach ready for an immediate challenge with a school that has been hunting for consistent success since the Frank Beamer era.

“I think it's been a challenge of a lot of programs across the country that have tremendous history and tradition," Franklin said. “They embrace and hold onto that tradition and history so tight that they haven't evolved and grown into a modern football program and a modern athletic department. And I think that's one of our biggest challenges."

That explains why Virginia Tech is looking to football as the key piece in a larger effort to elevate sports overall , with the Hokies picked to finish eighth in the 17-team ACC.

Virginia Tech will see nearly all of the league's projected top contenders, facing five of the teams picked to finish in the top six. That includes a trip to preseason favorite and national runner-up Miami on Nov. 21.

Strengths include potential with offensive skill positions and defensive front

The offense sputtered last year, with the Hokies ranked 14th in the ACC in total offense (348.8 yards) and scoring (21.4). There's some interesting pieces, at least, for new offensive coordinator Ty Howle to push the Hokies forward.

Marcellous Hawkins is back after leading the team in rushing (749 yards) while making nine starts, while Louisiana Lafayette transfer Bill Davis bolsters a position that includes returnee Jeffrey Overton Jr. Ayden Greene (team-high 516 yards) joins Takye Heath as returning starters at receiver, joined by transfer additions at wideout and tight end.

Defensively, the Hokies have a preseason All-ACC pick to build around in tackle Kemari Copeland (7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks), backed by a returning part-time starter in Elhadj Fall (2.5 sacks) and the team's leading tackler in linebacker Kaleb Spencer (67).

Weaknesses include the need to solidify the offensive line

The good news is there are four offensive linemen back with at least 10 starts last season, including every-game starter Kyle Altuner at center. But that unit was part of the Hokies' offensive struggles; the team allowed 29 sacks in 12 games, an average of 2.42 per game to rank tied for 105th among 134 Bowl Subdivision teams.

The Hokies went into the transfer portal for help, including bringing in Big Ten players like Michael Troutman III (Penn State), Justin Terry (Ohio State) and Justin Bell (Michigan State).

New faces

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (transfer from Penn State), WR Que'Sean Brown (transfer from Duke), TE Luke Reynolds (transfer from Penn State), OL Logan Howland (transfer from Oklahoma), DB Jaquez White (transfer from Troy).

Key losses

QB Kyron Drones, OL Thomas Rimac, LB Caleb Woodson (transferred to Alabama), DL Ben Bell, LB Jaden Keller.

Biggest games for the Hokies

Vs. Pittsburgh (Oct. 2), vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 17), at Miami (Nov. 21), vs. Virginia (Nov. 28).

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football