VMI earns 65-51 win over North Carolina Central
The home team defeated the visitors sixty-five to fifty-one; the victory brings the winning squad to a two-two record
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LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — T.J. Johnson had 18 points in VMI’s 65-51 victory over North Carolina Central on Wednesday.
Johnson shot 6 for 12, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Keydets (2-2). Trap Johnson scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added eight rebounds. Alexander Daushvili shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.
Duor Duor and Trey Brown led the Eagles (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 10 points apiece.
Up next
Both teams next play Friday. VMI hosts Mary Baldwin and North Carolina Central takes on Liberty on the road.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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