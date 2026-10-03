Walker Buehler's family situation simplified Padres' decision to start Robbie Ray in Game 1 of NLDS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Walker Buehler’s growing family made it an easier decision for San Diego Padres manager Craig Stammen to hand the NL Division Series Game 1 starting pitching assignment to Robbie Ray.

Buehler was placed on the postseason paternity list Saturday, several hours before the Padres opened the best-of-five series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Buehler otherwise might have been a candidate to start Game 1.

“I think we didn’t want Walker having to pitch on a possible day of the birth of his child and miss that,” Stammen said before Saturday’s game. “I think it made sense that he’s able to stay in San Diego and allow that happen and not having to worry about pitching and that going on at the same time.”

The paternity list assignment allows Buehler to be away from the team for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Pitcher Randy Vásquez is filling Buehler’s spot on the Padres’ NLDS roster for now.

“Exciting time for him and his wife to be having a baby this weekend,” Stammen said. “Happens to be during the Division Series, which is exciting. Don’t have any word on what’s going on yet, but it could happen at any moment.”

Neither Buehler nor Ray pitched in the Padres’ Wild Card Series sweep of the Chicago Cubs. Buehler last pitched on Sept. 26 and was 1-0 with a 4.43 ERA in 22 1/3 innings in September. Ray last pitched Sept. 23 and was 2-1 with a 7.56 ERA in 16 2/3 September innings.

Ray, the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 13-8 with a 3.59 ERA in 31 combined appearances with San Francisco and San Diego during the regular season. Buehler, a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 and 2024 World Series championship teams, was 9-6 with a 4.63 ERA in 32 starts.

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