Wang Xiyu defeats fellow Chinese player Zhang Shuai for tennis gold at the Asian Games

NAGOYA, Japan (AP) — Wang Xiyu defeated Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-1 to win women's singles tennis gold on Friday at the Asian Games. The victory also gave her an automatic berth at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Not bad for one day's work.

The final between the two Chinese women was a match between friends. The 37-year-old Zhang — winner of two Grand Slam doubles titles in her career — has been a mentor to many younger Chinese players including the 25-year-old Wang.

“She is someone I really respect,” Wang said of Zhang. “Everything that she’s been through is also a form of encouragement to me.”

“Still, on the court, the biggest form of respect I can show is by bringing my best to play her," Wang added. "This is what sport, what elite competition is like. Your actions speak for you.”

Wang reached the final on Thursday by defeating pre-tournament favorite Alex Eala of the Philippines 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, Eala, ranked No. 18 on the WTA Tour, skipped the ongoing China Open in Beijing to play in Japan and represent her country.

Eala picked up a bronze medal, as did the other loser in the semifinals, Yuliya Putintseva,

Eala could face a $10,000 fine for withdrawing from the mandatory 1000-level WTA event.

Wang also spoke about Zhang's influence, even before the gold-medal match.

“Zhang Shuai has always been a great role model.” Wang said after she defeated Eala. ”She is always so generous with sharing her experiences, and is so encouraging towards younger players like myself."

"She's a glue for the team and plays a great role in showing us how to support each other.”

This will be Wang’s second trip to the Olympics. She lost two years ago at the Paris Games in the third round to Iga Swiatek of Poland.

See full AP coverage of Asian sports here