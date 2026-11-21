MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Hudson Ward had 18 points in Idaho’s 84-81 victory against CSU Bakersfield on Friday.

Ward also added five rebounds and three steals for the Vandals (3-3). Kristian Gonzalez scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Kase Wynott had 12 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Kjay Bradley Jr. finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-1). Bryce Cofield added 17 points and two steals for CSU Bakersfield. Tom Koppens finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.