Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Warehouse explosion in northwestern Syria kills at least 4

An explosion at a Syrian weapons warehouse killed four people; emergency teams continue searching for additional victims

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Warehouse explosion in northwestern Syria kills at least 4
Warehouse explosion in northwestern Syria kills at least 4

SARMADA, Syria (AP) — At least four people were killed and 10 others were wounded on Wednesday in an explosion at a weapons warehouse in northwestern Syria , according to state media.

The cause of the blast near the town of Sarmada, in Idlib province, was not immediately clear. Such incidents are a relatively common occurrence in the country which has been battered by over a decade of war.

The warehouse was used to store weapons and munitions left over from country's uprising and civil war from 2011 until 2024, the state-run SANA news agency said, citing the Defense Ministry, without providing further details.

Civil Defense and Syrian Red Crescent first-responders are continuing to search for survivors trapped under the rubble. A photographer for The Associated Press at the scene saw bodies being recovered.

Video footage widely circulated after the blast showed a large plume of black smoke, while the sounds of smaller explosions could be heard.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Reapareció Lolo Castagnola y sus hijos y Poroto Cambiaso dependieron de él para abrir la victoria en el inicio del Jockey
    1

    Abierto del Jockey Club de polo: reapareció Lolo Castagnola e inició el éxito de La Natividad-La Dolfina

  2. Enzo Fernández ya deja su impronta en el City: una asistencia, abrazo con Haaland y reproches al árbitro
    2

    Enzo Fernández dio una asistencia en su primer partido con Manchester City en la Champions League

  3. Dos marcas de ropa entraron en concurso preventivo
    3

    Batuk y Trown entraron en concurso preventivo y acumulan deudas por $6304 millones

  4. La relación con sus hijas Ángela y Amelia, su regreso al teatro, la vuelta a la soltería y su amistad con el Indio Solari
    4

    Gloria Carrá: la relación con sus hijas Ángela y Amelia, su regreso al teatro y la vuelta a la soltería