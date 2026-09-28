Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis dealing with health issue, won't travel to Hawaii training camp

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Center Kristaps Porzingis will be out indefinitely for the Golden State Warriors with a health issue, and general manager Mike Dunleavy offered no further details but wasn't ready to call this a long-term concern.

Dunleavy was informed about Porzingis’ status on Sunday. The big man had already been working out at Chase Center recently.

“He was in last week, doing well and everything. I don't have a timeline on it,” Dunleavy said at media day Monday. “Hopefully he will be back soon.”

Porzingis wasn't set to travel with the team to Hawaii for training camp. In March when Porzingis missed time with a medical issue and illness, coach Steve Kerr referred to it as “mysterious.”

Kerr said Monday it was “surprising” to hear about Porzingis.

“We’re going to get going with camp and fully expect him to be with us at some point,” Kerr said. “There’s not a whole lot to report at this time.”

Dunleavy didn't want to rule out Porzingis returning for the season opener on the road against the Lakers on Oct. 21.

“I think we feel comfortable with everything, disappointed that he won't be out there tomorrow but it's early so don't want to overreact to anything,” Dunleavy said. “Definitely disappointed that he won't be out there with his teammates but we'll get there.”

Porzingis reached an agreement on a two-year, $40 million contract in late June.

The 31-year-old Latvian joined Golden State at the February trade deadline from Atlanta in a swap that sent Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to the Hawks.

Porzingis then missed significant time after coming to the Warriors. The 7-foot-2 veteran played only 32 games, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks. He appeared in 15 games for Golden State with 11 starts.

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