Warriors’ Stephen Curry exits early with abdominal soreness, ruled out vs Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Stephen Curry has been ruled out of the remainder of Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets after leaving in the first quarter with right abdominal soreness.

Curry made a 3-pointer with about 7½ minutes left in the first quarter and put his hand on his right side and winced as he backpedaled after the shot.

He immediately walked over to coach Steve Kerr and headed straight to the locker room. He appeared to be in pain and was walking gingerly and holding his right side as he exited the court.

Curry has been the team’s leading scorer in six of the last eight games as the Warriors have gone 8-0 after an 0-3 start.

The two-time MVP and 12-time All-Star entered Wednesday’s game ranked second in the NBA by averaging 30.6 points a game this season.

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