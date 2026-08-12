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Washington Nationals promote pitching prospect Jackson Kent to start Wednesday against Cubs

Washington calls up a Triple-A pitcher for his MLB debut; a player was designated to clear a roster spot

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LA NACION
Washington Nationals promote pitching prospect Jackson Kent to start Wednesday against Cubs
Washington Nationals promote pitching prospect Jackson Kent to start Wednesday against Cubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jackson Kent will make his major league debut Wednesday night for Washington against the Chicago Cubs after the Nationals selected the contract of the 23-year-old pitcher from Triple-A Rochester.

Kent was 9-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 20 starts between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season. The left-hander had 105 strikeouts in 94 1/3 minor league innings.

“There will be nerves,” Nationals manager Blake Butera said. “There will be excitement, of course. There’s no way to hide that. I want him to go out there and make the most of it. You only get one debut and you’re lucky to have it because a lot of people want it. To be able to be in this spot and do it here at home, hopefully he soaks it up and is also he’s able to calm some of those nerves.”

Washington designated right-hander Miles Mikolas for assignment to make room for Kent on the roster.

Kent, a left-hander who was a fourth-round draft pick in 2024, is one of Washington’s top prospects and could receive an extended look in the season’s final seven weeks. Butera said he thinks Kent has started to develop an identity of a pitcher who can consistently find the zone, amass strikeouts and offer a tough look for hitters.

“That’s not to say he’s going to come up here today and just have it figured out from the jump, but to be able to do what he did in the minor leagues at such a high level, Double-A, Triple-A, it’s not easy. I think he’s earned the opportunity to be up here and make his debut.”

Mikolas, who signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal in February, was 3-9 with a 5.82 ERA. Often paired with an opener, the 37-year-old was the oldest player to appear for Washington this season and one of two older than 31. He reached 10 years of major league service time last week.

It is the second time this month the Nationals cut ties with a veteran starter. Washington designated Zack Littell for assignment Aug. 5 and released him two days later. Littell signed Monday with Arizona.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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