Washington State visits Washington in a season-opening Apple Cup

Washington State at Washington, Sunday, 4 p.m. ET

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Washington State (2025)

Overall offense: 338.7 yards per game (107th FBS)

Passing: 210.5 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 128.2 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (106th)

Overall defense: 299.5 yards allowed per game (15th)

Passing: 175.4 yards allowed per game (13th)

Rushing: 125.2 yards allowed per game (33rd)

Scoring: 20.2 points allowed per game (27th)

Washington (2025)

Overall offense: 409.9 yards per game (39th)

Passing: 244.5 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 165.5 yards per game (58thth)

Scoring: 34.1 points per game (18th)

Overall defense: 311.4 yards allowed per game (21st)

Passing: 211.3 yards allowed per game (53rd)

Rushing: 100.1 yards allowed per game (12th)

Scoring: 18.7 points allowed per game (15th)

Team leaders

Washington State (2025)

Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 2,094 yards, 15 TDs, 12 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage.

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 576 yards on 138 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Josh Meredith, 723 yards on 57 catches, 3 TDs.

Washington (2025)

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 3,065 yards, 25 TDs, 8 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage.

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 758 yards on 156 carries, 15 TDs.

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 881 yards on 62 catches, 11 TDs.

Last game

Washington State beat Utah State 34-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Washington beat Boise State 38-10 in the LA Bowl.

Next game

Washington State visits Kansas State and Washington hosts Utah State on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.