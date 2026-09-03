Washington State visits Washington in a season-opening Apple Cup
Washington State and Washington set for game; teams exhibit differing offensive and defensive strengths
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Washington State at Washington, Sunday, 4 p.m. ET
How to watch: NBC
Key stats
Washington State (2025)
Overall offense: 338.7 yards per game (107th FBS)
Passing: 210.5 yards per game (89th)
Rushing: 128.2 yards per game (101st)
Scoring: 22.5 points per game (106th)
Overall defense: 299.5 yards allowed per game (15th)
Passing: 175.4 yards allowed per game (13th)
Rushing: 125.2 yards allowed per game (33rd)
Scoring: 20.2 points allowed per game (27th)
Washington (2025)
Overall offense: 409.9 yards per game (39th)
Passing: 244.5 yards per game (52nd)
Rushing: 165.5 yards per game (58thth)
Scoring: 34.1 points per game (18th)
Overall defense: 311.4 yards allowed per game (21st)
Passing: 211.3 yards allowed per game (53rd)
Rushing: 100.1 yards allowed per game (12th)
Scoring: 18.7 points allowed per game (15th)
Team leaders
Washington State (2025)
Passing: Zevi Eckhaus, 2,094 yards, 15 TDs, 12 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage.
Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 576 yards on 138 carries, 5 TDs
Receiving: Josh Meredith, 723 yards on 57 catches, 3 TDs.
Washington (2025)
Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 3,065 yards, 25 TDs, 8 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage.
Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 758 yards on 156 carries, 15 TDs.
Receiving: Denzel Boston, 881 yards on 62 catches, 11 TDs.
Last game
Washington State beat Utah State 34-21 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Washington beat Boise State 38-10 in the LA Bowl.
Next game
Washington State visits Kansas State and Washington hosts Utah State on Sept. 12.
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