Washington's offense shows up late with Williams and Lawson teaming up to beat Nebraska 17-10

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Chris Lawson scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 25-yard catch-and-run with 1:30 left and Alex McLaughlin returned Anthony Colandrea's third interception of the game 48 yards for the clinching score as Washington came from behind to beat Nebraska 17-10 on Saturday night.

The Huskies (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) did little offensively until quarterback Demond Williams Jr. replaced Elijah Brown early in the fourth quarter.

Williams and Lawson made the play of the game just before the Huskies took their first lead. On fourth and 18, Williams was under heavy pressure as he threw toward the left sideline. Lawson, well-covered by Victor Evans III, caught the ball inbounds as he was falling backwards for a 24-yard pickup.

Two plays later, Williams threw a short pass to Lawson along the sideline. Lawson put a move on Dwayne McDougle III and sprinted toward the end zone, diving over the goal line ahead of a closing-in Caleb Benning.

McLaughlin's pick-6 came when Colandrea, who was intercepted on back-to-back possessions to start the game, threw over the middle toward tight end Luke Lindenmeyer. McLaughlin stepped in front of the pass and was never touched on his way to end zone.

The Cornhuskers (5-3, 2-3) got a 42-yard field goal from John Hohl with 31 seconds left. Washington recovered the onside kick to seal the win.

It looked as if the Huskers' defense would make Colandrea's 24-yard touchdown pass to Carter Nelson late in the first quarter stand up.

The Huskies punted on eight of nine possessions before Williams led the offense's only touchdown drive, a 12-play march covering 81 yards.

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies, who won their second straight after three losses in a row, stuck with Brown into the fourth quarter before Williams came to the rescue.

Nebraska: The Huskers have lost three straight games by a total of 13 points.

Up next

Washington: Hosts Penn State on Saturday.

Nebraska: Visits Illinois on Friday night.

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