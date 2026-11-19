Ireland vs. South Africa typically would be appointment viewing for rugby fans.

Their attention might be elsewhere on Saturday.

In response to being banned from attending the game for making controversial comments, the head coach of the world champion Springboks will instead be watching the test match from his hotel — and Rassie Erasmus is inviting rugby followers around the world to take in the game with him.

Erasmus has set up his own dedicated website — watchwithrassie.com — and says he’ll be on camera for the entire match. He is urging fans to send him a message during play and he’ll strive to read some out as the action unfolds.

“Can sit and moan,” Erasmus said on social media after he digested his latest suspension, “or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch in on my own.”

He insisted this was his own personal venture, and “not an official team or Springbok channel.”

Watchalongs are nothing new in sports. This one, though, comes with a twist, with Erasmus — a former back-row forward for South Africa and now the coaching mastermind behind the Springboks’ two recent World Cup titles — enhancing his status as the most polarizing figure in rugby in the process.

To Boks fans, he’s akin to a savior — a coach who leaves no stone unturned in his quest for victory, while also being a man of the people.

Be it turning into a “water carrier” for South Africa during the 2021 series against the British and Irish Lions, allowing him to be on the field to pass on instructions to his players.

Or popularizing a “bomb squad” strategy where, instead of balancing his replacements with backs and forwards, Erasmus loaded his reserves in a 6-2 — or even 7-1 — split so he could bring on an almost entirely new pack early in the second half to overwhelm his opponents, especially at scrum time. It has revolutionized the game.

Or using his media duties to call out what he perceived to be the wrong calls by match officials, notably during that Lions series in 2021 when he went further by recording a bizarre direct-to-camera, hour-long monologue railing against the decisions of referee Nic Berry and his assistants in the first-test loss.

To many other fans, he is a sore loser, even worse role model and, for some, a danger to the game and its officials.

Just this week, he appeared to question the integrity of match officials in saying whether their failure to spot what he perceived to be illegal tackles by France in South Africa’s 21-19 loss in Paris on Friday could amount to “match-fixing” or “manipulation of the game or result.”

As a result, he received another ban from World Rugby, this time for six international games, and hence his decision to conduct the watchalong in his hotel, because he is not allowed to be at Aviva Stadium, have any match-day involvement with his staff or players, or engage in media duties.

Instead, he’s hanging with fans, virtually.

Just like the match he'll be watching, it should be fun to see.

See AP’s full rugby coverage here