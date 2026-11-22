SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaiah Watts’ 16 points helped UTSA defeat Air Force 90-68 on Saturday.

Watts also contributed six rebounds for the Roadrunners (4-2). J.J. Kelly added 15 points while finishing 7 of 9 from the floor while they also had five assists and three blocks. Isaiah Coleman had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Lucas Hobin led the Falcons (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Caleb Walker added 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Air Force. Kam Sanders also had 10 points and four assists.

UTSA took the lead for good with 14:28 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-27 at halftime, with Preston Turner racking up 14 points. UTSA outscored Air Force in the second half by four points, with Kelly scoring a team-high 11 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.