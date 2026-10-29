Wembanyama scores 36 points and the Spurs clamp down in overtime to beat the Jazz 117-111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 36 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonia Spurs beat the short-handed Utah Jazz 117-111 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Devin Vassell scored 17 of his 21 points after halftime to give the Spurs (3-2) a second option that was missing early on as Utah (1-4) led by as many as 11.

Keyonte George had a season-high 31 points but seemed gassed at the end of regulation and overtime carrying the Jazz offense. Ace Bailey added 19 points and rookie Darryn Peterson had 18 but didn't play down the stretch or in overtime.

Brice Sensabaugh, who scored 16 points, opened overtime with a 3-pointer for the Jazz but the Spurs responded with a 12-0 run to secure their third straight win.

San Antonio's aggressive defense disrupted every Jazz offensive action and forced desperate shots near the end of the shot clock in the extra period. The Spurs caused four turnovers and allowed just 2-for-7 shooting in overtime.

With the Jazz trailing 105-100, Sensabaugh and George hit back-to-back buckets to send the game into overtime. The Spurs missed their last four field goal attempts in regulation, including De’Aaron Fox's jumper at the buzzer.

The Jazz were playing without three of their big men starters. Jaren Jackson has a torn MCL in his right knee, Lauri Markkanen has a right wrist sprain and Jusuf Nurkic has yet to play this season with a foot injury.

San Antonio's Tobias Harris hasn't played this season because of a strained calf but the Spurs have one of the best health outlooks of any Western Conference contender.

Wembanyama scored 21 in the first half to keep the Spurs within striking distance but they trailed 55-51 at the break.

Up next

Spurs: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

Jazz: Host Portland on Saturday.

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