Wembanyama's 30 points, 14 rebounds power Spurs to a 124-109 win over the Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 30 points and 14 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Sacramento Kings 124-109 in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Wembanyama, coming off a 52-point, 24-rebound game in a victory over Dallas on Wednesday, recorded his seventh double-double of the season, tied for third place in the NBA with Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper scored 19 points apiece and Harrison Barnes added 13 for the Spurs (7-2).

The Spurs scored 75 points in the first half and led by 19 at the break. They extended their lead to as many as 24 points midway through the fourth quarter. San Antonio's 75-point first half was its second-highest scoring half of the season behind their 80-point half against the Kings on Oct. 27.

Wembanyama scored 12 straight points and helped the Spurs extend their lead to 11 points early in the second.

San Antonio was helped by 33-for-42 shooting from the line. The Kings finished 13 for 19.

Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. extended his hot start to the season and led the way for the Kings with 22 points and eight assists.

Sacramento fell to 1-8 overall and has lost four straight at home.

The Spurs and Kings are in the West Group C with Portland, Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup.

Up next

Spurs: At Portland on Saturday.

Kings: Host Miami on Sunday.

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