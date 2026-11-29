West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez fired his entire defensive staff, including coordinator Zac Alley, on Sunday after the unit allowed the most points and yards among Power Four teams this season.

The Mountaineers (5-7, 2-7 Big 12) failed to reach a bowl for the second straight year and ended the season on a four-game losing streak, capped by a 52-28 loss at No. 2 Utah on Friday night.

“I am in the process of evaluating every aspect of our program,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Right now, I have decided to make a complete change with our defensive staff.”

Alley was in his second season at West Virginia, where he was reunited with Rodriguez, who just finished the second season of his second stint at his alma mater. Before coming to West Virginia a year ago, Alley spent one season as co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma.

Alley spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons under Rodriguez as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Jacksonville State. He was the youngest defensive coordinator in the Bowl Subdivision at Louisiana-Monroe in 2021 when Rodriguez was the Warhawks’ offensive coordinator.

West Virginia's defense had problems all season with missed tackles, blown coverages and players out of position . Opposing offenses produced star performances on a weekly basis. Utah's Devin Dampier set career highs with 393 passing yards and five touchdown passes on Friday night.

West Virginia allowed 36.2 points and 498 yards per game — only Colorado State (47.8 and 549) was worse in the Bowl Subdivision. The Mountaineers were last nationally in passing defense at 312 yards per game, 29 yards more than any other team.

West Virginia’s explosive offense was unable to offset the damage done by the defense.

The Mountaineers led all Power Four teams in rushing at 244 yards per game. Mike Hawkins Jr. became the first West Virginia quarterback to throw for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a season. He and running back Cam Cook were the first West Virginia duo to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season since quarterback Pat White and running back Steve Slaton did it in both 2006 and 2007.

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