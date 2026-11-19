West Virginia college government boards can now meet behind closed doors to discuss their budgets, student tuition and even how they expect their sports teams to fare.

That’s the result of a new Supreme Court ruling that two justices warned greatly undermines the public’s right to know.

Justices ruled in a six-year-old case by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, which objected when the West Virginia University Board of Governors met in executive session to discuss a variety of fairly routine matters of public interest.

The ultimate ruling excused the secrecy under the theory that board members were discussing matters that concerned “commercial competition” and therefore exempt from the state open meetings law.

Dissenting to significant parts of the ruling, Justice Charles Trump explained that it allows “a substantial portion of the ordinary business of every public college or university” to be shrouded in secrecy.

“If the possibility that a public agency’s or governing body’s finances could be affected by disclosure were enough, they could close discussions about virtually anything: any response to a major event, any subject involving an annual budget, or any policy with an operational or financial component,” Trump wrote in a separate opinion joined by Justice James Flanigan.

In the case, HD Media Company LLC, owner of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, challenged five closed-door meetings held by the WVU board in the summer and fall of 2020.

Under West Virginia’s Open Governmental Proceedings Act , most meetings of state and local government boards are required to be held in public. Boards may vote to go into executive sessions to discuss certain matters, but may not make decisions in those closed-door meetings.

The WVU board voted to go into executive session to discuss a number of matters, including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a social justice petition, the university budget, tuition and fees and “a talk with the athletic director about the outlook for the upcoming season.”

In a 3-2 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that all of those matters except the social justice petition fell under the open meetings exemption covering “commercial competition.” That decision was written by Justice H.L. Kirkpatrick and signed on to by Chief Justice Haley Bunn and Justice William Wooton.

For example, in allowing a closed-door discussion of the upcoming football season, a year in which games were threatened by the pandemic, Kirkpatrick wrote that public airing of the matter could have adversely affected contracts with the media, stadium vendors, ticket sales and athlete retention.

In response, Trump wrote that “The general importance of football revenue to the athletic department does not transform a briefing about the outlook for an upcoming season into a qualifying exception to the Act’s requirement of openness.”

Trump, in another example, noted that parents of WVU students contemplating signing apartment leases “have the right to know if the Board is having discussions about transitioning all university classes to online instruction.”

Shauna Johnson, spokesperson for WVU, said that the university is “committed to transparency, accountability, and sound governance” and “will implement the Court’s guidance going forward.” Johnson declined to say whether WVU believes general budget discussions can be held during executive sessions.

The majority opinion did not outline a new point of law that lower courts must follow in future cases. Still, Trump warned that the majority’s legal conclusions could have broad implications. “Nearly every significant decision made by a public university or college can affect its financial interests in some way,” Trump wrote.

In a footnote, Trump recalled that the board had characterized WVU as “a billion-dollar business.”

“That depiction, however, fails to acknowledge the substantial public funding WVU receives through legislative appropriations,” Trump wrote. “While I, along with many others, would agree that these appropriations constitute a wise allocation of the state’s public resources and an important investment in higher education and the future of our state, the public is entitled to observe how the board determines the expenditure of these substantial public funds.”

This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.