What to Stream: 'GTA VI,' 'Always Lalisa,' 'The Altruists' and 'Steps'

The long-awaited arrival of “Grand Theft Auto VI” and a new documentary about K-pop star Lisa are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: a John Madden biopic starring Nicolas Cage, the final season of “Yellowjackets” and the animated movie “Steps.”

New movies to stream starting Nov. 16–22

— Nicolas Cage gained weight and wore prosthetics to play football coach-turned-broadcaster John Madden in a new film from David O. Russell, streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. Kathryn Hahn plays his wife Virginia, while Christian Bale plays Al Davis in “Madden.”

— The Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony” will be available on HBO Max starting Friday. The film, from director and cowriter Matt Johnson, stars Dominic Sessa as the late celebrity chef. In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote that it “is a coming-of-age tale for a modern culinary giant. Set over just a summer, it’s also clearly an appetizer. And like all first courses, it leaves you with a nice first taste — but still hungry.”

— “Steps” reimagines the Cinderella story from the point of view of the evil stepsisters. The animated musical, streaming on Netflix on Friday, features a starry voice cast including Ali Wong, as the misunderstood stepsister, and Amanda Seyfried as Cinderella, as well as Daniel Radcliffe, Bette Midler and Peter Dinklage.

— Coming to Netflix on Wednesday is the difficult family drama “Gentle Monster,” in which Léa Seydoux grapples with the realization that her husband and father of her child engages with online child sexual abuse.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream starting Nov. 16–22

— K-pop superstar Lisa’s Sony Music Vision documentary “Always Lalisa” will become available to stream on Wednesday when it debuts on YouTube Premium. In the film, director Sue Kim follows Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, through a pivotal year as she launches her first solo album, 2025’s “Alter Ego,” forms her own management company, plays Coachella, sings at the Oscars and makes her acting debut in “The White Lotus.” Grab some popcorn, read AP’s interview with Lisa about the project and hit play.

— Darius Rucker has had a career like few others: First, as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, and then as a solo country music superstar. (His cover of “Wagon Wheel” should be considered canon.) On Monday, a new documentary detailing his life and career, “Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie,” will debut on Disney+ and Hulu. It’s a remarkable story — for both the diehard fan and the curious viewer.

— R.E.M. fans, listen up. On Friday, the legendary alternative rock band will release a 25th anniversary edition of the 2001 album “Reveal,” complete with “The Black Session Revealed,” a collection of 17 previously unreleased tracks recorded for Radio France in Paris in May 2001.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream starting Nov. 16–22

— “The Altruists,” Netflix’s eight-episode limited series, traces the rise and fall of crypto exchange FTX through the turbulent romance between founder Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), who ran its sister trading firm, Alameda Research. Boyle told The Associated Press that he was drawn to the relationship itself. “I feel like everyone has been in that thing where they love someone and they can’t communicate. I wanted to tell that story.” The pair’s schemes left an $8 billion hole in customer funds. Bankman-Fried remains in federal prison after his 2023 conviction, while Ellison, who took a plea deal and testified against him, was released in January. The series premieres Thursday.

— The fourth and final season of the survival drama “Yellowjackets” returns Friday, on Paramount+ as the soccer team’s rescue nears. The survivors race to bury their sins before help arrives. Readjusting to civilization after 19 months in the wilderness won’t be easy, as secrets loom and consequences for their actions remain.

— “Melania, The Series,” a two-episode docuseries on Prime Video, picks up where Brett Ratner’s “Melania” documentary left off. The first episode, “Family & Trust,” covers her preparations to return to the White House, and the second, “Pride & Honor,” begins just after the 47th Presidential Inauguration. Melania Trump is an executive producer. It premieres Friday.

— The third season of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” arrives on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday. The new episodes adapt “The Titan’s Curse,” the third book in Rick Riordan ’s series. Walker Scobell returns as Percy, who is shown holding up the sky in the first teaser. The season has eight episodes and is released weekly.

— A new British spy thriller called “Secret Service” follows MI6 officer Kate Henderson as a covert investigation turns up evidence that a high-ranking U.K. politician may be a Russian asset. Gemma Arterton stars in the five-part series, adapted from Tom Bradby’s novel of the same name. It debuts Sunday on MGM+.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play starting Nov. 16-22

— You may have heard that “Grand Theft Auto VI” is almost here. So what’s it about? Well, this is the story of Jason and Lucia, two young lovers with nothing better to do other than stealing cars, robbing civilians and running from the cops. When a simple job goes haywire, they find themselves enmeshed in a conspiracy that stretches across Rockstar Games' flamboyant version of Florida. If you’ve played in the “GTA” sandbox before, you know to expect plenty of violence, raunch, reckless driving and other socially irresponsible shenanigans — though apparently you can play basketball, pool and minigolf if you need a break from all the mayhem. Put the pedal to the metal Thursday on PlayStation 5 or Xbox X/S.

— Lou Kesten