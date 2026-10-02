What to Stream: Oasis doc, Pitbull, 'Carrie' series, 'Gears of War: E-Day' and 'Disclosure Day'

“Disclosure Day” and a new album from Pitbull are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: “Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger,” Troye Sivan's fourth album and the highly anticipated game “Gears of War: E-Day.”

New movies to stream starting Oct. 9

— Even if you don’t think you care much about Oasis or the long feud between Noel and Liam Gallagher that led to the band’s very abrupt breakup in 2009, you might be surprised to find yourself drawn in by the documentary “Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger,” coming to Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, Oct. 9. At the Venice Film Festival more than a few non-fans, including me, found themselves fighting back tears during the film, which chronicles their 2025 reunion tour. It’s not hard-hitting or even terribly revelatory, but its portrait of forgiveness, of fandom and of the music, all adds up to something quite moving.

— Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” is finally beaming onto Peacock. Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt star in the sci-fi thriller, which builds on Spielberg’s longstanding fascination with extraterrestrials. In my review for The Associated Press, I wrote that it’s “a classic, big-hearted Spielberg adventure through and through, with ordinary people rebelling against shadowy secret keepers in the name of the truth … blowing the whistle, in classic paranoid conspiracy thriller style.”

— Ben Affleck directed, co-wrote and stars in the kidnapping thriller “Animals,” about a Los Angeles mayoral candidate (Affleck) and his wife (Kerry Washington) who are scrambling to figure out a ransom payment for their son’s kidnappers. Debuting on Netflix, Gillian Anderson co-stars.

— John Cena plays an undercover CIA agent who brings his childhood friends, including Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro and Teyonah Parris, on a globe-trotting action adventure in “Matchbox: The Movie,” streaming on Apple TV. Yes, that’s Matchbox as in the Mattel toys.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from Oct. 5-Oct. 11

— It’s always summertime in the heart of a new Pitbull record. Mr. Worldwide will release “Pitcoin” on Friday – 24 songs of good time bangers and an impressive list of collaborators. (A small sampling includes: Lil Jon, Jason Derulo, Enrique Iglesias, Wiz Khalifa and Bon Jovi. You read that last one correctly — and yes, the song features a strong sampling of “It’s My Life.”) Grab a drink – or a bald cap — and hit play on “Damn I Love Miami.”

— In the decade-plus since Troye Sivan emerged a multilayered, experimental pop talent on his debut, “Blue Neighbourhood,” the Australian singer has only grown more inventive. His forthcoming fourth studio album, “She’s the Best,” further establishes him as the thinking person’s club musician of choice — avant-garde in some moments, stunningly conventional in others (see: the sample of Madonna’s “Music” on the single “Party.”) Set the lights to low.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New spooky series to stream from Oct. 5-Oct. 11

— Mike Flanagan, the horror storyteller behind Netflix's “The Haunting of Hill House,” has adapted Stephen King's 1974 debut novel “Carrie” for television. Summer H. Howell stars as Carrie White, a high school outcast with telekinetic powers. Samantha Sloyan, a frequent Flanagan collaborator, whose credits include “Hill House,” “Midnight Mass” and “The Fall of the House of Usher,” plays her mother, Margaret White. Flanagan wrote and executive produced the eight-episode series and directed four episodes. The full run streams Wednesday on Prime Video.

— Josh Hartnett has a busy October. The actor is one of the stars of the thriller “Verity” in theaters now, and leads Netflix's "Below." He plays a Newfoundland fisherman whose family and neighbors come under threat from a sea creature lurking offshore. Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton co-star in the six-episode limited series. It premieres Thursday.

— AP Writer Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Oct. 5-Oct. 11

— When Microsoft’s “Gears of War” debuted in 2006, humanity’s fight against the vicious Locust Horde was well underway. “Gears of War: E-Day” takes us back at long last to the Locusts’ emergence — that’s what the “E” stands for — on the planet Sera. Franchise heroes Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago are there for the eruption, and you can team up with a friend to take on the prequel storyline. You can also join forces in co-op survival mode or enjoy competitive combat against other online teams. The campaign begins Tuesday, Oct. 6, on Xbox X/S and PC.

— Annapurna Interactive has become a prominent advocate of small-scale, narrative-heavy games by switching focus with every release. May’s “Mixtape” was about three teenagers; “Forever Ago” stars a 70-something man named Alfred. To deal with a broken heart, he sets out on a road trip with his dog and his camera. Indie studio Third Shift promises a tale that balances grief and regret with hope and new friendships. Hit the road Thursday, Oct. 8, on Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S and PC.

— Lou Kesten