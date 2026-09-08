What to watch as Republicans gather in Dallas for Trump's unusual midterm convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans will descend on Dallas this week for a two-day convention dreamed up by President Donald Trump to rally his supporters ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

Trump has said he wanted to channel the kind of political extravaganza that each party holds every four years to formally nominate a presidential candidate and showcase their vision for the country. There's even going to be a huge drop of balloons at the end.

Republicans have never held a midterm convention before, although Democrats did in the 1970s and 1980s. Here are some things to watch Wednesday and Thursday:

Why is this happening?

Trump had long floated the idea of holding such a convention and Republicans worked to make his wish a reality.

Midterms are often difficult for the party in power in Washington, and Trump believes the event can juice enthusiasm for the party and boost turnout among his voters.

“Pretend, please, that I’m on the ballot," Trump said recently in South Carolina. "Just come and vote.”

Republicans said the event will help catapult its candidates into November, but it will also showcase the first two years of Trump's term. Although the president's poll numbers are sagging, he insists that running on his record will give Republicans their best shot at winning.

Who is going to the convention?

The presidential nominating conventions that are held every four years by Republicans and Democrats typically draw thousands of rank-and-file party members chosen as delegates to represent their states and participate in the ceremonial nominating process.

No nominations are going to be awarded this time, since that's already been settled by primary contests. The event will also be open to the public, which could make it feel more like a Trump rally than a convention.

More than 100 Republican House members and candidates are expected to be in Dallas, according to a person familiar with the event who requested anonymity before it begins. They were required to pay $25,000 for tickets and lodging, which the person described as typical for political conventions.

Some lawmakers in competitive races have indicated they won’t go or hadn’t determined their plans less than a week before the convention.

Who will speak at the convention?

Trump will speak each night. On Wednesday, he's delivering a keynote address. On Thursday, he's scheduled to appear after again after a speech from Vice President JD Vance.

A long list of speakers includes members of Trump’s Cabinet like Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Also set to address the crowd are Attorney General Todd Blanche, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, as well as Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxon and Mike Rogers, the party's Senate nominee in Michigan.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are giving speeches, as are many incumbents and candidates in some key, competitive races for the House and Senate around the country.

Everyday Americans are expected to take turns onstage sharing how they have benefited from the president’s policies.

Organizers have said there will be more than 50 speakers or presentations each night, with many of the remarks kept brief to keep the pace fast for viewers and easy to share online.

Trump has also promised there will be “lots of Great Entertainment” and referred to it as “a RALLY like none other.”

What will they focus on?

The party’s candidates will be showcased, including Paxton, the Texas Senate hopeful, whom Trump controversially threw his support behind instead of backing incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Despite years of scandals, Paxton won with Trump’s backing, giving Democrats an opponent they see as more beatable in an otherwise conservative state. Trump has said one of the focuses for the Texas convention will be Paxton and trying to get him elected, saying "he's a good man."

But much of the program is focused on Trump’s agenda, from his crackdown on immigration, efforts to lower prescription drug prices, the sweeping tax cuts and spending law he signed last year and his tariffs, along with a partisan case against Democrats. Expect many of the speakers to echo Trump’s attack lines portraying Democrats as communists.

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.