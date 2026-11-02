Where things stand on Iran after a tense weekend

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Middle East is braced for a possible return to all-out war. There are concerns that the United States, along with Israel, could strike Iran shortly after Tuesday’s midterm elections in the U.S.

Two Iranian officials said their delegation had left Qatar after days of discussions but that messages with the U.S. continued to be exchanged through the mediator. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

The diplomatic efforts seek to avert new attacks. Tehran has expanded its threats but said it is waiting for the latest U.S. response to a proposal that would fully open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping within two days if Washington meets several conditions.

Here’s where things stand Monday.

Trump had a ‘very good’ call with Netanyahu

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday evening told reporters he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a “very good” call on Saturday. He said they discussed Iran but gave no details.

Even before Netanyahu and his bloc of allies lost their majority in parliament in last week’s election, there were growing fears that Netanyahu was pushing for new strikes against Iran in an effort to stay in power in an emergency government during renewed war. Since last Tuesday’s election, the prime minister has publicly commented only on the vote.

There was no word from Netanyahu and his office on the latest call with Trump, who has continued to alternate between public comments about pursuing talks with Iran and threats to strike it hard.

Iran greatly expands threats while sticking with diplomacy

The Islamic Republic has stepped up its public messaging during the uncertainty, saying it is ready for both diplomacy and renewed fighting.

The new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, met with Iran’s military chiefs and said the response to “any kind and level of threat” from the U.S. or Israel should be immediate and without “geographic limits,” and urged an expansion of the list of potential targets.

Khamenei still has not been seen publicly since the opening strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 28 killed his father, the previous supreme leader.

Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, warned on X that any attack would bring “devastating blows on the aggressor using new weapons.”

In an interview with state television, Rezaei said “the tone has completely changed” from the U.S. and called it a “very good sign.” He noted the letter last week from U.S. Vice President JD Vance but gave no details about it and said he had not responded.

Rezaei also said there had been no decision to change Iran’s nuclear doctrine, but he noted that some Iranians had questioned whether that should it should change if Iran were attacked again. Tehran has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful.

Washington seeks to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and wants to address the issue in any new talks. Iran wants to discuss the nuclear issue later.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on a one-day visit to neighboring Turkmenistan on Monday, has said the final outcome depends on answers provided by the United States to the “Iranian questions.”

Middle East states are caught in the middle

More attacks on commercial ships were reported on the Strait of Hormuz during October, in the busiest month for reported assaults since March, during the war's opening weeks.

The mood was grim at the Manama Dialogue, an annual security summit in Bahrain organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

“We don’t really want to see another round of confrontation in the region,” United Arab Emirates presidential adviser Anwar Gargash told attendees.

Gargash acknowledged that “the rules of logic” show that the U.S. and Iranian stances are far apart, and “if these positions are not bridged, then we have to worry about the worst.”

Gulf nations have spent billions of dollars to boost their defense capabilities since the war began. The UAE has faced the largest number of attacks from Iran, with more than 3,000 drones and ballistic missiles targeting airports, military and oil facilities, according to IISS. Most were intercepted.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told the gathering in Bahrain that “the second round (of escalation) will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere."

Meanwhile, China will send a special envoy to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early to mid-November, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters Monday.

“The Middle East Gulf region should not become an arena for great-power rivalry and geopolitical conflict,” China's President Xi Jinping said in his meeting with Oman’s sultan, according to a readout from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Associated Press writers Victoria Eastwood in Cairo and Kanis Leung in Hong Kong contributed to this report.