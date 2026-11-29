WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser downplayed the risk that potential security lapses at the chipmaking giant Nvidia have led to the most advanced U.S. computing chips getting into the wrong hands, but stopped short of confirming that China now has access to the technology.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett defended the administration's actions on two television programs on Sunday, seeking to minimize the possible ramifications of Trump ally Jensen Huang being reinstated as Nvidia's CEO after an affair with Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based company called Megaspeed. U.S. officials suspect she was a Chinese spy , though Beijing has denied it.

“To the extent that the greatest chips, the latest chips, did — a few of them — get over into bad hands or through data centers — that they indirectly got them into bad hands — is something that absolutely that has to be tightened up if that’s true,” Hassett said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

”But the thing is, we could still win the race, because now we have recognized that there is something that could have been done better," Hassett said. He added that even if “some previous-generation chips were to end up in the wrong hands,” the technology behind the chips is moving so quickly that ”it’s a short-term closing of a big advantage that the U.S. has.”

Nvidia’s board fired and then later reinstated Jensen Huang after an unusual intervention by Trump, whose economic policy is staked on growth in the artificial intelligence sector. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hassett's remarks.

Huang is scheduled to appear for closed-door transcribed interviews with three House committees on Tuesday. On Thursday, he is scheduled to testify in a public hearing at the Senate Banking Committee.

Huang expected to face bipartisan frustration in Congress

Lawmakers from both parties said Sunday that they have many questions for Nvidia’s CEO.

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, who will become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee when Democrats take control in January, said he wants to ask Jensen Huang what information he gave to Alice Huang, to find out “how much of a risk he really was.”

“And, of course, the question is, what influence went in the other direction?” Himes said. “Did Alice Huang pressure you, or God only knows what, to do certain things, maybe simply sell chips to companies that are handing them on to the Chinese?"

Himes said he has been receiving intelligence briefings on the situation and there is still a lot that is unknown about Jensen Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang.

“We do not have all the facts,” Himes said on CNN.

Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, said Jensen Huang “has no credibility” and should have been permanently fired.

“We need to know what sorts of information might have been passed along to the Communist Chinese,” Ricketts said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We need to know what Nvidia has done with regard to export controls, if they’ve been able to account for the chips that have apparently gone missing here,” Ricketts said. “There’s a lot of questions that have to be answered.”

Hassett defends Trump’s intervention

In a separate interview on CBS, Hassett defended Trump’s intervention with Nvidia’s board. Trump said afterward that the board did “what we wanted them to do,” comments that have raised concerns over the administration’s role.

Hassett said on “Face the Nation” that “you don’t want the government telling everybody who should be CEO, but you also don’t want people getting fired because they have the wrong facts.”

He said “the vast majority” of Nvidia’s chips are being sold in the U.S., and Jensen Huang has “a very special skill set” that the company decided “is crucial for having victory in that space.”

Associated Press reporter Josh Boak in West Palm Beach, Florida, contributed to this report.