White Sox activate catcher Kyle Teel from 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Teel is back with the Chicago White Sox after missing most of the season because of injuries.

Teel was activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, and fellow catcher Drew Romo was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Teel was in the starting lineup for the opener of a weekend series against Minnesota, batting ninth.

“Obviously his story this year of injuries and some of the setbacks has been tough for him,” manager Will Venable said. “But really excited to have him back in the lineup, back behind the plate. To get his energy back in the clubhouse, back on the field, it really means a lot.”

Chicago began the day with a three-game lead in the AL Central. It is looking to secure an unlikely playoff berth after losing at least 101 games in each of the previous three years.

“This is what I envisioned. Being able to come back and help the team,” Teel said.

Teel, a first-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft, was acquired by Chicago when it traded Garrett Crochet to Boston in December 2024. He hit .273 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games last year, his first with the White Sox.

But Teel has appeared in just 19 big league games this season, hitting .190 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

He strained his right hamstring while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Then he hurt his right knee while on a rehab assignment for Charlotte.

He made his season debut for Chicago on June 22. But he injured his left ankle trying to tag a runner at home in the second inning of a 10-3 victory at Texas on July 20. He was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

“Immediately when it happened, it really felt terrible,” Teel said. “When the doctors said 12 weeks potentially, I just prayed that night. And I just feel blessed that I was able to come back so much sooner. I’m just so grateful for that.”

Romo was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Jan. 8. He's batting .141 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in 60 games this season. He had no homers and six RBIs in 19 career games — all with Colorado — coming into the year.

The plan is to have Romo stick around the White Sox on the team's taxi squad.

“Drew, he’s going to stay ready,” general manager Chris Getz said. “He’s actually going to stay with our club and help the group continue to go and if another opportunity arises he’ll be ready for it.”

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