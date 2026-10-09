White Sox look to bounce back after 2 straight losses to Guardians at home in ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox had two chances to clinch a postseason series at home for the first time in more than a century.

Now they have one chance to avoid a frustrating end to a surprising season.

The White Sox are going to a winner-take-all finale in their AL Division Series against Cleveland after a pair of disappointing defeats. Their bullpen is staggering after a 9-5 loss on Thursday night, and their hitters struck out 31 times over the last two games.

Game 5 is back in Cleveland on Saturday night, with the winner advancing to the American League Championship Series against Tampa Bay.

“Of course it’s a little disappointing,” All-Star outfielder Tristan Peters said, “but if we keep thinking that way we’re going to take that into Saturday, and then it’s not going to end well. I’m just telling myself, and I think everybody else is, too, that we’re not done. This isn’t done.”

Chicago earned an AL wild card by going 84-78 this season. It became the first team in MLB history to reach the playoffs after losing 100-plus games each of the previous two years.

Then, with manager Will Venable making all the right moves, the White Sox swept AL West champion Houston in their Wild Card Series before winning the first two ALDS games in Cleveland. It was the first 4-0 postseason start in franchise history — and all four wins came on the road.

That gave the White Sox a great opportunity to wrap up a postseason series at home for the first time since the 1906 World Series against the Chicago Cubs. But they flopped.

“Certainly, that’s something that we wanted to give our fans,” Venable said. “I think we just want to win this series however possible, and wherever that is, we’ll take it.”

Venable has leaned heavily on his bullpen out of necessity. But it looks as though that's catching up to Chicago.

Erick Fedde heard chants of “Fed-de! Fed-de!” from the crowd of 39,920 after he replaced opener Hagen Smith in the first inning Thursday night and pitched shutout ball into the fifth. But he was pulled after pinch-hitter Patrick Bailey launched a leadoff homer and Steven Kwan singled with one out.

Jordan Hicks came in and allowed a two-run homer to José Ramírez that gave Cleveland a 3-2 lead. Anthony Kay got one in the sixth and was charged with two runs, and Grant Taylor allowed four runs and four hits without retiring any of the six batters he faced.

“They’re making really good swing decisions,” Venable said. “They’re making contact. We talked about how good a job they do of doing that. When you walk guys, they make you pay.”

Taylor, Kay, Smith and Bryan Hudson have pitched in three of the four games in the series. The 24-year-old Taylor tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings over the first two games of the ALDS.

“I don’t think it plays any role that I’ve thrown more this series,” Taylor said. “It truly was just execution. I walked two guys, and they put the ball in play.”

Taylor threw 18 pitches, eight for strikes. He promised he would be ready for Game 5 if needed.

“I’m going to be available for anything,” he said. “If they want me to go nine, then go for it. I’m going to do everything in the next couple days to be ready to go.”

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