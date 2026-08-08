White Sox option rookie pitchers Schultz and Sandlin, call up prospects Smith and McDougal

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Chicago White Sox optioned rookie left-hander Noah Schultz and rookie right-hander David Sandlin to Triple-A Charlotte, and recalled highly regarded prospects Hagen Smith and Tanner McDougal before Saturday's game against Cleveland.

The White Sox, who have lost four in a row and five of their last six, entered Saturday at 59-56, in first place in the AL Central.

The 23-year-old Schultz left Friday’s 8-2 loss to the Guardians after getting just one out and allowing two runs on three hits. He was relieved by Sandlin, who closed out the first, then tossed three scoreless innings before allowing five runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Schultz made 14 starts but struggled with consistency. He’s 3-9 with a 6.60 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings.

Manager Will Venable said he made a mistake on Friday when he went to to mound in the first after pitching coach Zach Bove had already visited Schultz earlier in the inning. That forced the White Sox to bring in Sandlin earlier than wanted for a 5 1/3-inning outing.

Venable said Schultz needed to return to Triple-A to work on his mechanics. Venable said Schultz would be recalled “at some point."

Venable also expected the 25-year-old Sandlin also might be recalled. He is 2-1 with a 6.93 ERA in five appearance over 24 2/3 innings

Smith and McDougal will work from the White Sox bullpen. Neither has pitched in the majors.

Smith, 22, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 51 prospect in baseball The lefty is 1-6 with a 4.32 ERA over 20 appearances (14 starts) and 58 1/3 innings with Charlotte this season.

Smith is 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA, and one save and in six relief appearances since being reinstated from the seven-day IL on July 19 (left shoulder impingement syndrome).

McDougal, 22, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox organization. The righty is 0-1 with a 2.86 ERA over 15 appearances (six starts) with Charlotte this season.

McDougal has a 2.53 ERA over nine relief appearances since being reinstated from the seven-day injured list on July 7 (right elbow strain).

The White Sox also designated right-hander Winkelman Gonzalez for assignment.

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