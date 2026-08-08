Whitney Houston's new No. 1s album, first-ever Barbie, Clive Davis and more: A Q&A with Pat Houston

NEW YORK (AP) — It was four decades ago next year that Whitney Houston released “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me),” a timeless hit in a career made up of them. And it is just one of her 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, all of which have been compiled into a new album, “WH1TNEY,” released Friday.

The record is part of ongoing birthday celebrations for Houston, who would've turned 63 on Sunday.

There's also the fifth annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love gala, taking place Saturday night, and a Whitney Houston Barbie — her first, ever, courtesy of parent company Mattel — releasing Sunday.

“It's a dream come true,” says Pat Houston, the executor of Whitney Houston’s estate and her sister-in-law.

In this interview, Pat Houston discusses the No. 1 hits collection, the new Barbie, if a “Michael”-style biopic is on the table and more. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: Why a collection of her No. 1 hits and why now?

HOUSTON: Whitney always believed that the ultimate collection represented the very best of her career. And you know, it brought together songs that defined generations. It broke records. It touched hearts around the world. And those kinds of hits were not just chart toppers, they were the soundtrack to millions of lives and a testament to a voice that will never be duplicated. So, you know, celebrating her No. 1s is really a no-brainer.

AP: There's also the first Whitney Houston Barbie arriving Sunday. She's wearing her 1987 “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” music video look.

HOUSTON: It is her first ever Barbie. And let me tell you something, what made this journey special is because Whitney and I had conversations about Barbie more than 20 years ago. And to see this vision finally come to life decades later is both emotional and very much inspiring. You know, it served as a beautiful reminder that some dreams take time. And when they’re rooted in love and purpose, you can transcend generations and that’s what this Barbie is doing.

Visiting the showroom and working hand-in-hand with Mattel’s talented team, it was an honor to witness how much they care about the creativity and the commitment they had behind celebrating Whitney’s legacy to make this such a meaningful experience.

AP: Music industry giant Clive Davis died in June. His legacy is inextricable from Whitney Houston's legacy. How do you view him?

HOUSTON: You can’t mention Whitney Houston and not mention Clive Davis and you can't mention Clive without mentioning Whitney Houston. Every conversation that Clive Davis has in music, he ultimately speaks about Whitney Houston. He played a very, very important role in her life. And it went beyond the music. They truly loved one another. He was a part of her and still is a part of her legacy.

Whitney would tell you herself, “I had the talent and the craft, but this is someone that revered my career.” And he did until the day that he died. And I so appreciate that from Clive.

AP: Next year is the 35th anniversary of “The Bodyguard.” Any big plans?

HOUSTON: There are some things that we’re working on. Until the i's are dotted and the t's are crossed, I never like to say.

AP: The Michael Jackson biopic was a smash this year. Would you want to do something similar with Whitney? Maybe a two-part film?

HOUSTON: Whitney’s catalog is incredible and that voice is matchless. Of course there’s plenty of things that can be done, but you don’t want to do an overkill. You don’t wanna oversaturate the industry without having purpose. It has to have purpose in order for us to put something out there or deliver something to you.

But yes, different things come to the table all the time, but we’re cautious and careful.

AP: And 2027 marks 15 years since Whitney Houston's death. How do you hope people view her legacy?

HOUSTON: Never forgetting that voice and what she represented to the music industry. Forget about everything else, it’s what she brought to the industry. Whitney’s voice showcased passion. Her artistry is incredible.

And there are live shows that some people have never seen before. I would love to come up with or produce some of the shows and present some of those shows that have never been seen before, because it would blow you away to see that gifted talent. That's probably one of my ultimate goals, I guess. It's not just movies. But just releasing music and shows that people in other parts of the world have seen, but North America hasn't seen, if you can understand what I'm saying.