Wide receiver Parker Washington shows value to Jags in opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Parker Washington fully extended his body at the goal line and hauled in Trevor Lawrence’s 30-yard pass for Jacksonville’s first touchdown of the season.

Washington followed with an ode to a professional wrestler, “The Undertaker,” and then rubbed his index finger and thumb together in a money celebration.

His message was seemingly simple: wake up and pay up!

“I was just bringing energy to the team, man,” Washington said. “It was just cool to just start strong, have some fun and have a great win.”

Washington proved his worth in the Jaguars’ 34-10 rout of Cleveland in the season opener for both teams Sunday. He finished with five receptions for 83 yards, including the two best catches of the day for the home team.

His diving TD reception on Jacksonville’s opening possession was one; his one-hander near the sideline was the other.

They were exactly what Washington needed to help him gain leverage in contract negotiations with the Jaguars. The fourth-year pro is a pending free agent who could command more than $25 million a year in March — a significant payday for a sixth-round draft pick from Penn State in 2023 who caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five TDs last season.

The Jaguars had hoped to get an extension done before training camp, but it didn’t happen. They again tried to agree to terms before the opener, but nothing materialized.

Washington stayed quiet through it all — and then let his play speak volumes.

“You would not even know that’s going on just the way he carries himself,” Lawrence said. “He’s been the same guy. Just comes to work every day, does everything the right way. You wouldn’t even know that’s going on in the background. Really just impressed with how he’s handled that but not surprised. He’s a worker, and he’s a stud.”

What’s working

The Jaguars got off to another fast start, reigniting a trend that began late last season.

They led 24-0 at halftime against Cleveland, marking the sixth time in their past seven regular-season games that they scored 17 or more points in the first two quarters.

“Yeah, that’s always the goal,” Lawrence said. “You want to start the game fast and play well in that first possession so you can settle in as soon as possible and not give the ball back to the other team.”

What needs help

Jacksonville allowed 228 yards on six kickoffs, including a 74-yarder that set up a field goal in the third quarter.

Raheim ”Rocket” Sanders totaled 130 yards on three returns. Dylan Sampson returned two for 64 yards. And Malachi Corley added a 34-yarder.

“Got to clean up some things on kickoff,” coach Liam Coen said.

Stock up

Linebacker Ventrell Miller had nine tackles, including his first career sack, and forced a fumble. He knocked the ball out of rookie receiver KC Concepcion’s hands at the end of a 5-yard gain in the second quarter, setting up Trevor Lawrence’s third touchdown pass.

Miller, a fourth-round draft pick out of Florida in 2023, beat out second-year pro Branson Combs for the starting job in the preseason. He’s now tasked with replacing Pro Bowl linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had a career-high five interceptions last season.

Stock down

Defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr., an undrafted rookie from South Carolina, was inactive after leading the team with 3 ½ sacks in the preseason. Second-year pros Danny Striggow and BJ Green played ahead of Thomas, and Green was ruled out at halftime with an elbow injury. Green’s injury could open the door for Thomas to make his NFL debut in Week 2.

Injuries

Right tackle Cole Van Lanen made a relatively quick return from knee surgery. Van Lanen started the opener eight months after tearing a ligament in his right knee in the team’s 2025 regular-season finale. He played the first half against Cleveland — he didn’t give up a sack — before giving way to backup Walker Little.

Key number

2018 — most recent time the Jaguars started a season 2-0.

Next steps

Winning at Denver (again) would certainly raise Jacksonville’s profile in the AFC. The Jags stunned the Broncos 34-20 last December, although Denver still earned the conference’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

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