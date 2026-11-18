John Lees got a call on a Tuesday in early June asking if he could come to Washington, D.C. By Thursday, Lees, the CEO of the New Bedford-based scallop operation New England Marine, was being briefed by White House officials on what to expect during a gathering with President Donald Trump.

That Thursday, June 11, Lees stood in the packed Oval Office among a group of seafood industry leaders and federal officials as Trump proclaimed thousands of miles of previously-restricted waters in the Pacific Ocean open again to commercial fishing.

While guests were told not to speak unless the president acknowledged them, Lees had thought through what he might say if called on, he told The Light. For the past year, he and other members of the Sustainable Scalloping Fund had worked to cultivate relationships with Trump administration insiders to move along what, to the coalition, were the biggest issues facing the industry.

So when Trump turned to him, Lees was more than ready to turn the president’s attention to different restricted waters: The Northern Edge of Georges Bank, around 171 square miles of Atlantic Ocean that constitutes as “the best scallop ground in the United States,” he told the president.

“None of these people were aware of… the Northern Edge, and how it’s been closed for 30 years,” Lees said.

The Northern Edge was closed by federal officials through an emergency action on Jan. 3, 1994 (and permanently a few months later ), not only to protect the scallop population, but also because it is thought to be a valuable area for codfish and other species — like lobster.

It seems the year-long legwork in Washington has paid off. In a sidebar after the event, Trump instructed a top-ranking National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) official to work with Lees to address the issue.

By the next month, the agency instructed regional regulators to discuss reopening the Northern Edge to the scallop fleet — something they’d done and vetoed twice in previous years. The New England Fishery Management Council (NEFMC) is slated to decide whether it will take up the issue as a priority in 2027 during its December meeting. The council has noted that if it chooses not to, the federal government may craft the policy itself.

“It is an unusual sort of micromanagement by a presidential administration to tell councils that are essentially following requirements of the Magnuson-Stevens Act to take these kinds of actions,” Erica Fuller, senior counsel for the Conservation Law Foundation, told The Light in an interview.

And somewhere in the thicket of competing interests, some researchers believe more investigation into the reasons the area was closed in the first place is needed — and the funding to make that work a reality.

New science needed?

A plunge in codfish population in the early 1990s due to overfishing was the initial reason the Northern Edge was closed. But shortly after, a series of research papers led to the prohibition against scalloping in the area, according to Kevin Stokesbury, dean of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth School of Marine Science and Technology.

He said the papers, published between 1997 and 2008, compared sections of undisturbed seafloor and those that had been fished by scallopers. They basically argued that “scallop fishing is bad for the seafloor, disturbs the bottom and therefore if you want to keep it in a natural state, it should be protected.”

And it has stayed closed for that time, except for the lobster fishery — which wasn’t included in the prohibition.

On the Canadian side of the Northern Edge, some research is being done on the scallop population, Stokesbury said. The Canadian government voluntarily closed a portion of the Northern Edge under its jurisdiction in 2014 for a year, reopened it for fishing — and then the area was “allowed to rest,” according to a 2022 paper — a voluntary choice made by fishing industry leaders, Stokesbury said.

And the scallop population bounced back, despite vessels fishing it “quite hard,” according to Stokesbury.

“It means that it’s a very productive scallop ground,” Stokesbury said. “And if you did open it for fishing… you could expect that it would reestablish itself in two to three years.”

The findings mean it’s time to start seriously considering different factors and management strategies in the scallop fishery, which has been stagnant “for about 20 years,” Stokesbury said.

That includes taking another look at how to allow scallopers into the area to fish and when to let the area rest while more of the species spawn. Or it could mean factoring in predators, like sea stars, into the management plan — something that’s currently lacking from the regulations. “And (the Northern Edge) would be a prime experimental area to do it,” Stokesbury said.

The Conservation Law Foundation opposed any change. Fuller maintains that there is “absolutely no new science that indicates that the kind of rationale the council’s provided in the past is flawed.” She said that the area should remain closed to the scallop fleet to protect not only the scallop resource, but other fish species as well.

Stokesbury said new data is needed. Cod, which the closing was meant to protect, are scarce in Georges Bank decades later, some say. Data collected by NOAA’s North East Science Center also shows very low numbers of cod being added to the population since the 1990s.

“I’m not sure how good the evidence is there that cod do spawn up there,” Stokesbury told The Light. “It’s been closed since 1994 and the cod stock has not really come back on Georges Bank, so it’s fairly arguable whether it’s having much of an effect up there.”

He said he’d like to see a “thorough scientific reexamination of cod spawning and the theories behind why that area is critical and what they’re doing with it.” That also means getting the funding to do that research, something Stokesbury said he’s had trouble securing recently.

But the area may be open to commercial scalloping before that reexamination can happen.

‘This is a bizarre world’

“Gratified, relieved, but not surprised,” is how Drew Minkiewicz, an attorney with the Sustainable Scalloping Fund, described seeing the Northern Edge in a list of priorities handed down to New England regulators in July.

“The presidential meeting was what really put us over the top in many ways, but it was also one of many meetings and a result of a lot of hard work,” Minkiewicz said.

The issue isn’t new to the council. It voted to discontinue work toward allowing limited access to the Northern Edge for scallop fishing in 2024, citing concerns around protecting cod fish spawning and disrupting scallop growth in the area, the council said in a news release from that year.

Regulators had more “significant discussion” around the topic again the next year, according to a 2025 news release from the council , but ultimately voted again to table the work, citing similar concerns as the year before and “potential conflicts with offshore lobster fisheries.”

Then came July, when federal officials pushed the council to again discuss allowing the scallop fleet into the Northern Edge. The issue was just one of six included in a letter from NOAA to the council.

A vote in September delayed any action on the issue until the body’s December meeting.

“This is a bizarre world where settled expectations are upside down,” Fuller, the Conservation Law Foundation attorney, said during the council’s September public meeting.

Members of the state’s lobster fishery also oppose the entrance of scallop dredges in the Northern Edge, according to a Sept. 8 letter from the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association to the council.

“At a time when fisheries managers should be taking every reasonable measure to protect lobster recruitment, reproductive capacity, and stock resilience,” the letter said, allowing fishing gear, like that used on a scallop boat, into the Northern Edge “would move management in the wrong direction.”

Action time

One option for the council is to simply do nothing at all and potentially leave the policy in the hands of the federal government, the council said in a September news release. Federal officials could then pursue a secretarial amendment, something the Secretary of Commerce, through NOAA, has already said it would consider for another controversial scallop proposal, The Light reported.

Whether that will happen with the Northern Edge is still up in the air. NOAA doesn’t “speculate about things that may or may not happen in the future,” an agency spokesperson told The Light.

Lees said the conversation is ongoing with the Trump administration. In mid-October, he told a Light reporter he had a meeting with the White House later in the week.

“We’re still behind the scenes talking with the administration,” he said.

Fuller said the federal government’s push to reopen the closed area is part of a bigger plan “to prioritize additional fishing and short-term economic gain over habitat protection.”

She said that the effort was “really short-sighted” given the number of overfished species in the region.

“The importance of ecosystem resilience and climate change can’t be underestimated,” Fuller said.

This story was originally published by The New Bedford Light and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.