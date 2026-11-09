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Williams connects with Loveland to set up Santos' winning field goal as Bears edge Buccaneers 27-24
A last second field goal secured a win for Chicago; the team defeated Tampa Bay despite committing five total turnovers
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LA NACION
CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams found Colston Loveland for a 38-yard catch to set up Cairo Santos' 38-yard field goal as time expired, and the Chicago Bears picked up a sloppy 27-24 victory over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Chicago committed five turnovers, including a career-high four interceptions by Williams. But he delivered after Mayfield rallied the Buccaneers in the final minutes.
Loveland was pushed out of bounds at the Tampa Bay 16 with 40 seconds left. After two kneel-downs by Williams, Santos delighted the crowd of 60,470 by drilling his second field goal of the night.
See AP’s full NFL coverage here
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