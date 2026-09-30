Wisconsin seeks to build on its momentum after dramatic comeback at Penn State

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin showcased how it could respond to adversity when it erased a 17-point deficit Saturday at then-No. 13 Penn State, delivering the signature victory of coach Luke Fickell’s tenure.

Now the Badgers must prove they can handle prosperity, something they generally hadn’t needed to worry about the last couple of years.

Wisconsin’s 24-20 triumph moved the Badgers to the verge of the Top 25 — they received the most votes of any unranked team — and raised their potential ceiling as they try to bounce back from consecutive losing seasons.

First the Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) must avoid a letdown as they prepare to host Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) on Saturday.

“We can’t be arrogant and we can’t be delusional,” Fickell said. “We did some things that ended up being really, really good. But we have to build off of that.”

Wisconsin's win at Penn State was the Badgers’ biggest comeback victory in a Big Ten game since 2006, providing a big boost for Fickell, who entered this season occupying one of the hottest seats in all of college football.

That isn’t lost on Wisconsin’s players. Linebacker Mason Posa gave Fickell a big hug after the game.

“Coach Fick’s always had my back,” Posa said. “He’s always wanted the best for me. No matter what — ups, downs, highs, lows — I’ll always be in Coach Fick’s corner.”

The best way for the Badgers to preserve Fickell’s job security is to prove their performance against Penn State was no fluke.

Wisconsin can’t afford a loss to Michigan State, considering the strength of its upcoming schedule. The Badgers have a bye next week before a stretch of three straight games against ranked teams: Oct. 17 at No. 23 UCLA, Oct. 24 at home against No. 18 Southern California and Oct. 31 at No. 14 Iowa.

Linebacker Cooper Catalano said the Badgers would heed the words of defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

“Coach Tress talked to us as a defense,” Catalano said. “He said to stay humble or be humbled.”

Wisconsin got humbled too often last year while finishing 4-8 and ranking next-to-last among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in points per game, yards per game and yards per play. The Badgers responded by adding 34 transfers, including 27 from other FBS schools.

The Badgers now have an offense more capable of producing big plays, such as the 72-yard completion from former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph to former Bowling Green tight end Jacob Harris that put Wisconsin ahead for good at Penn State.

Fickell acknowledged Saturday that it may be "a roller-coaster ride” with Joseph because of the quarterback’s tendency to take risks. He threw three interceptions against Penn State, including his second pick-6 of the season, before rebounding to deliver two touchdown passes in the final four minutes.

“We have an offense with playmakers, guys who are going to make plays, an offense that can really score on anybody when we are doing things right and not making mistakes,” Joseph said.

As long as Wisconsin’s offense avoids turnovers, the Badgers are strong enough in other areas to beat plenty of their upcoming opponents.

Wisconsin’s defense is tied for 23rd among all FBS teams in yards allowed per play despite playing Top 25 teams in two of its first four games. The Badgers lost their opener 41-13 to No. 3 Notre Dame.

The Badgers also have dramatically improved on special teams. Gavin Lahm has made all eight of his field-goal attempts and the Badgers have an FBS-leading four blocked kicks (three punts and one field goal).

The key will be adopting the same mentality that helped Wisconsin upset Penn State.

“We’re a team that has to grind things out,” Fickell said. “We’re a team that has to grow. We’re a team that is still continuing to climb, and nothing has changed in the way we go about our business.”

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