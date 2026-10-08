With confident Penix at QB, Falcons will look to continue turnaround against Ravens

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to build upon their dramatic turnaround since Michael Penix Jr. took over at quarterback when they play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

After scoring a combined 16 points while opening the season with two losses, the Falcons (2-2) have scored a combined 80 points with Penix back as the starter.

Bijan Robinson remains the star of the offense as one of the NFL's leading rushers. Penix has completed 73.3% of his passes in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that ended his 2025 season. Penix's accuracy has been impressive and he has thrown only one interception while passing for two touchdowns.

The efficient play from Penix has seemed to boost the production from Robinson, who ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-24 win at New Orleans on Monday night. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for three touchdowns.

“We’re doing whatever it takes to win football games,” Penix said. “And I feel like each and every week we come in with a great run plan.”

Penix has played with confidence after being held out in the preseason while completing his comeback.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,” Penix said. “I put the work in, and I’m going to continue to put the work in. I feel like I have a long way to go. I feel like I could be so much better.”

The Ravens (3-1) also are facing a possible change at quarterback after two-time MVP Lamar Jackson injured his left ankle in a win over Tennessee and missed practice Wednesday. Tyler Huntley would start against Atlanta if Jackson is held out.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Jackson has “enough experience to be able to play without a week of practice.”

Tight end Mark Andrews said Huntley “is a commander” if needed to start.

“He goes in the huddle, and everybody is able to really just follow him, and I think that’s a really great quality,” Andrews said. “He’s a gamer. He’s a guy that goes in there and is going to be electric, and I cannot say enough about ‘Snoop.’ He’s been in these types of situations so often, and he’s always come through.”

Need to know

Baltimore (3-1) at Atlanta (2-2)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC

Latest odds: Falcons by 3 1/2

Against the spread: Falcons 2-2; Ravens 1-3

Last week: Falcons won at New Orleans 45-24 on Monday night; Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans 24-18.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Falcons 17-9 on Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore.

Series record: Ravens lead 5-2.

Matchup to watch

Derrick Henry vs. Falcons run defense: The Falcons lead the NFL in run defense, allowing only 48.3 yards per game on the ground. Henry ranks fourth in the league with 374 rushing yards and already has rushed for seven touchdowns, which is tied with Josh Allen for the NFL lead. The Ravens rank fourth in rushing with 153.5 yards per game. Henry ran for 73 yards and a touchdown in the win over Tennessee , his former team. He opened the season by running for 144 yards and three scores in a 41-23 win at Indianapolis. Henry’s production will be especially important if Jackson does not play.

Stats and stuff

— The Ravens are 2-0 on the road.

— Baltimore is looking for its first 4-1 start since 2021.

— The Ravens’ 5-2 record against the Falcons includes a 2-2 mark in Atlanta.

— Jackson’s first road start was a 26-16 Ravens win over the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2018.

— Baltimore’s 20-7 road record since 2023 is the best in the league.

— The Ravens also rank first in turnover differential — plus-21 — and a plus-214 points differential in road games since 2023.

— Jackson has a 40-16 record in road games.

— Ravens ILB Roquan Smith is the only player in the league to have at least 30 tackles, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble this season.

— Ravens DL Calais Campbell has played in 282 games, which is tied with Jim Marshall for the most by a defensive lineman in league history. Campbell can earn sole possession of the record by playing against Atlanta.

— The Falcons are playing their third straight primetime game, following a Thursday night 35-14 win at Green Bay and Monday night’s win over the Saints.

— Since 2024, the Falcons are 3-1 in home primetime games.

— Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has started 199 consecutive games, a franchise record and the longest active streak in the NFL. He left Monday night's game with a groin injury but returned to practice on Thursday.

— Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. have each rushed for four touchdowns.

— Bijan Robinson ranks second in the league with 614 scrimmage yards, trailing only Kansas City’s Kenneth Walker III (621).

— Robinson also ranks second with 494 rushing yards, behind Walker’s 537.

— In games in which he has attempted at least 16 passes, Penix has completed at least 70% of his attempts four times, including each of the past two weeks.

— Atlanta’s defense leads the NFL with 79 quarterback pressures and rank second with 35 quarterback hits. The Falcons have only seven sacks.

— The Falcons are tied for 27th in the league with a minus-5 turnover ratio. Cooper Rush, who opened the season as the starting quarterback, threw four interceptions in the first two games.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here