With Penix back at quarterback, Falcons show resiliency in win that restores hope for the season

ATLANTA (AP) — Just four days after their most lopsided home loss ever at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — which had fans booing in the first quarter — the Atlanta Falcons pulled off an overwhelming bounce-back win that restored hope for the season.

This time, it was the Green Bay Packers who heard boos from their fans. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who played in his first game in 10 months, was a difference-maker for the Falcons (1-2) in their surprising 35-14 win at Green Bay on Thursday night.

Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception. After throwing an interception on the Falcons' first drive, Penix went on to complete 16 of 18 passes in the final three quarters.

For perhaps the final time this season, coach Kevin Stefanski was asked Friday if Penix would remain the starter in the Falcons' next game. “Confirmed,” Stefanski said.

“I’m proud of how Mike played. I know he can build upon that. I know he wants to be better.”

Indeed, the much-anticipated quarterback competition between Penix and Tua Tagovailoa was never a race. Penix's recovery after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a loss to Carolina on Nov. 16 and Tagovailoa's oblique injury left both inactive for the first two weeks.

With Cooper Rush the starting quarterback, the Falcons scored a combined 16 points in their first two games, including an embarrassing 34-3 home loss to Carolina on Sunday. With Penix behind center, the Falcons scored 27 unanswered points. Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards and Drake London added 194 receiving yards.

Atlanta's balanced offense produced 498 yards — 242 rushing and 256 passing.

Safety Jessie Bates III said he “absolutely” expected the Falcons to play like winners.

“We knew what this team was about,” Bates said. "Those first two weeks was not who we were at all. I think, obviously, with Mike Penix coming back that brought us some juice. As a team, when you can stop the run and run the ball at that level that we did today, you’re going to win a lot of ball games like that.”

What’s working

The Falcons played winning football on offense, defense and special teams.

Penix answered the quarterback question but Stefanski stressed the win was not about one player. The Falcons outrushed the Packers 242-17 — the fewest rushing yards allowed in team history. Atlanta’s pass rush put constant pressure on Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love.

Zach Harrison's blocked field goal attempt was a highlight for the special teams.

What needs help

While tight end Austin Hooper had a touchdown catch, Kyle Pitts had only one catch for five yards. Stefanski insisted again on Friday Pitts' lack of targets in the first three games is not an indication of what he expects to come.

“When a defense plays a certain way the ball goes where it goes,” Stefansk said. “Kyle is going to be a big part of this offense. ... Kyle will be a huge part of what we do.”

Stock up

Penix's return had a dramatic impact on London's production. London had nine receptions for a career-high 194 yards. His 10 targets matched his combined total for the first two games.

Stock down

Rush was inactive as the emergency third quarterback. Tagovailoa, who had been inactive the first two weeks while recovering from an oblique injury, was Penix's backup. If the Falcons view undrafted rookie Jack Strand as a player with developmental value, Rush's roster spot could be at risk if a need develops at another position and keeping four quarterbacks is a luxury the team can no longer afford. Rush threw four interceptions and led only one touchdown drive in his two starts.

Injuries

DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) was inactive and CB A.J. Terrell (groin) was out for the first of at least four games after being placed on injured reserve. While Penix was in the spotlight, another important returning player was CB Billy Bowman, who had a tackle and two passes defensed after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

Key number

12 — While Cameron Thomas recorded Atlanta's only sack, the Falcons had 12 pressures on Love, including four each by Thomas and Brandon Dorlus.

Stefanski described the pass rush as “outstanding” and having a big impact on Love's effectiveness.

“We love to get the sacks whenever we can, but you want to pressure quarterback and I thought he was under pressure quite a bit,” Stefanski said.

Next steps

The Falcons will play another prime-time game when they visit New Orleans on Monday, Oct. 5.

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